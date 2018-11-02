Sooke woman wins major award in university rugby

Sooke native Rori Wood has been rewarded for her outstanding debut year at the university level with recognition as the top first-year player in U SPORTS.

A vital player for the University of B.C. at the lock position, Wood was just what her team needed in the pack this season, competing in every minute of every game in 2018 for the Thunderbirds.

“With the ball in hand, she made some hard yards; without the ball, she made some dominant tackles,” said head coach Dean Murten.

“Rori worked hard around the field, and showed her skills and physicality when clearing rucks. She was also one of the reasons why our scrums and lineouts were very effective.”

Wood was dangerous in enclosed spaces with the ball using good foot work and leg drive, while her vision and speed were on display all season in open field play.

“For a first-year student-athlete, Rori showed maturity, leadership and knowledge of the game,” Murten said.

“She is extremely coachable, dedicated and hardworking, she’s given everything on and off the field, I am excited to see where she goes in the next few years.”

Wood was a member of Canada’s Under-18 national team in the summer of 2017, and was the youngest player selected to attend the senior national team’s West camp in May.

She becomes the second UBC player in three years, and the third overall, to be named U SPORTS Rookie of the Year, joining Mackenzie Carson (2016) and Megan Hamm (2010).



