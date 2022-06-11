New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes the save against Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes the save against Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Stamkos scores 2, Lightning beat Rangers 2-1 to advance to Stanley Cup final

Tampa meets Colorado beginning Monday night

Steven Stamkos scored two goals and the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning are headed to the Stanley Cup final for the third straight year after beating the visiting New York Rangers 2-1 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final on Saturday night.

Stamkos put the Lightning ahead for good in the third period just 21 seconds after New York’s Frank Vatrano scored on the power play with the Lightning captain in the penalty box for holding.

Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat assisted on the winner with 6 1/2 minutes left, with the puck deflecting off Stamkos’ knee into the net after Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin stopped the initial shot. Stamkos also scored on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle midway through the second period.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 20 saves for the Lightning, who won the series 4-2 — rattling off four straight victories after losing the first two games on the road — to advance to the Stanley Cup final against the Colorado Avalanche.

Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

READ MORE: Palat nets winner as Bolts beat Rangers 3-1 to move within 1 win of Stanley Cup final

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

hockeyNHL

Previous story
Women’s age grade rugby returning by 2023: Rugby Canada

Just Posted

CCGS Sir Wilfred Grenfell is seen along the dock at Canadian Coast Guard Station Victoria during the inaugural Coast Guard Day June 11, 2022. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Coast Guard marks 60 years with open house at Victoria station

Canada’s Keyara Wardley smiles as she shrugs off a tackle by Spain during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop at Starlight Stadium Saturday, April 30, 2022. Rugby Canada has announced women’s age grade rugby programing is set to return later this year for U18, and next year for U20 and U23. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Women’s age grade rugby returning by 2023: Rugby Canada

Gianni dos Santos of Pacific FC is tackled during the Canadian Champions match against York United at Starlight Stadium on May 24, 2022. Pacific FC failed to break down a physical York team. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)
PFC’s dos Santos picked for Cape Verde national team

The City of Colwood has a new natural asset inventory which will be incorporated into the city’s existing asset management framework, council approval pending, allowing the city to better plan for the future. (Black Press Media file photo)
Natural asset inventory set to help Colwood better plan for the future