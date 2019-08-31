BC Lions Kelly Bates takes a seat following a team practice in Vancouver Wednesday, Nov 14, 2007. The B.C. Lions have sacked offensive line coach Bryan Chiu after a dismal start to the season. The club announced Saturday that former Lions guard Kelly Bates will take over the role.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Struggling B.C. Lions dismiss offensive line coach Bryan Chiu

Chiu, a Vancouver native, was in his first year with the Lions

The B.C. Lions have sacked offensive line coach Bryan Chiu after a dismal start to the season.

The club announced Saturday that former Lions guard Kelly Bates will take over the role.

A weak offensive line has plagued B.C. all season, allowing quarterback Mike Reilly to be sacked a league high 42 times en route to a 1-9 record.

Chiu, a Vancouver native, was in his first year with the Lions and had previously held the same role with both the Ottawa Redblacks and the Toronto Argonauts.

He was one of six first-year assistants working with rookie head coach DeVone Claybrooks.

READ MORE: B.C. Lions preach finish, toughness against ferocious Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Lions are currently on a bye week and will play the Alouettes in Montreal on Friday.

The Canadian Press

