Jillian Zielinski of JZ Creative and Luna, a St John’s Ambulance Therapy Dog.

Therapy dogs make appearance at B.C. Games

The St. John’s Ambulance therapy dog program launches a pilot project at the 2018 Kamloops B.C. Winter Games

For the first time ever at the B.C. Winter Games, dogs will be part of the action.

The Kamloops St. John’s Ambulance therapy dog program was asked by the Winter Games committee to help with the health and wellbeing of the athletes during the weekend event.

Adrienne Ganton is one of the dog handlers and explained that as many of the athletes are young, away from home for the first time and taking party in highly competitive events the dogs are available to offer support and a calm environment.

“There is scientific evidence that petting an animal, especially dogs, can lower your heart rate, lower your anxiety level, lower your blood pressure and give you a good feeling all around,” she said.

Several of the pooches made an appearance at the opening ceremonies, Thursday night, and the wagging tails were a huge hit with both athletes and spectators.

The dogs won’t be at every event but athletes can catch the 30 volunteers and their pups at the Sandman Centre, the Tournament Capital Centre and some of the dorms.

If this pilot therapy dog project goes well, athletes can expect to see more fluffy doggos at future B.C. Games events.

“It would be great to get more therapy dogs involved from around the province, so we are hoping this goes well,” said Gaton.

