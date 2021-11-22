Top Oak Bay High cross country runner takes 4th place at provincials

The senior girls team finished 13th overall with a total team points of 240. (Courtesy Oak Bay High) Oak Bay’s top finisher was Tyler Browne who took fourth in the junior boys competition. The junior boys team finished third overall with a total team points of 97. (Courtesy Oak Bay High) A muddy run on the beach alongside the best in the province capped a strong season as three Oak Bay High cross country teams captured bronze medals. (Courtesy Oak Bay High) The senior boys team finished third overall with a total team points of 103. (Courtesy Oak Bay High) The senior boys team finished third overall with a total team points of 103. (Courtesy Oak Bay High) The junior girls team finished with 133 points overall for third place. (Courtesy Oak Bay High)

A muddy run on the beach alongside the best in the province capped a strong season as three Oak Bay High cross country teams captured bronze medals.

The racecourse at Jericho Beach in Vancouver was muddy, wet and chilly, but the course with its gritty conditions provided an awesome way to finish up the cross country season, according to coach Tessa Kubicek. She and fellow coach Mya Kinnear are proud of the hard work the young athletes showed this season.

Each race featured about 250 of the top athletes with Oak Bay’s top finisher Tyler Browne, who took fourth in the junior boys competition. The junior boys team finished third overall with a total of 97 points. Teammate Owen Lewis finished in 48th, Jasper Balogh in 63rd, Willem Powell in 70th, Hardin Beck in 179th, Turner Little in 202nd and Max Chapman in 214th.

The senior boys team also placed third with 103 points with Basil Parkins in ninth, Julian Cameron in 23rd, Railay Fawkes in 55th, Rowan Schouten in 84th, Jack Shaver in 107th, Trevor Neil in 158th and Nelson Currie in 219th.

The junior girls team finished with 133 points for the third bronze of the Oak Bay High haul, with Pippa Whitfield finishing 33rd, Maia Lawrence 51st, Isabelle Joiner 98th, Tori Fawkes 101st, Briar Leach 143rd, Rowan Fisher 144th and Glenn Nowak 212th.

The senior girls team finished 13th with total team points of 240. Ines Ciccateri finished 60th, Davin Fisher 65th, Jade McKee 123rd, Kathleen Ramsay 176th, Cayce Koehler 180th and Claire Mount 198th.

