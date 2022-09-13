The Toronto Raptors are coming to Victoria Sept. 30 for open practice and a charity scrimmage game. Pictured in this file photo, the Raptors’ Scottie Barnes, tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers’ James Harden during the first half of Game 5 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series on April 25 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Toronto Raptors coming to Victoria later this month

The team will host an open practice and charity scrimmage at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

The Toronto Raptors are coming to Victoria this month, and the public will have a chance to see them in action.

On Sept. 30, the team will be at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre for an open practice and charity scrimmage game.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday (Sept. 16) at 10 a.m. at selectyourtickets.com. Ticket prices range from $20 to $40 and net proceeds will go toward local Indigenous organizations, according to a release.

More information on the event will be released at wethewestfest.com.

