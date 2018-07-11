Tuesday’s HarbourCats hero joining two teammates at WCL all-star game

HarbourCats’ Jedd Fagg (right) is congratulated by his brother Jaaxon after hitting a two-run single in the bottom of the 10th to give Victoria a 5-4 win over the Bend Elks at Wilson’s Group Stadium. Jedd Fagg and two teammates are headed to the West Coast League all-star game next week in Port Angeles. Photo Christian J. Stewart/Victoria HarbourCats

A trio of Victoria HarbourCats players will jump on the Coho ferry to Port Angeles next week to play in the 2018 West Coast League all-star game.

Pitchers Tyler Yoshihara and Garrett Goodall and outfielder Jedd Fagg were announced among the roster players named to the North Division roster for the collegiate-level baseball league’s annual mid-summer classic.

Fagg (Georgia Southern) was hitting. 292 after going three-for-five in Tuesday’s 5-4 extra-innings home win over the Bend Elks – he hit his team-leading fourth home run and had a walk-off two-run single in the 10th. The Elks had taken a 4-3 lead in the top of the 10th, but gave up walks to Michael Malinchak and Blake Wagenseller in the bottom half, setting the stage for Fagg’s dramatics.

Reliever Yoshihara (Pomona-Pitzer Colleges) leads the HarbourCats with three wins on the season and a 0.98 earned run average, while starter Goodall (Embry-Riddle) has two wins and 20 strikeouts.

West Coast League commissioner Rob Neyer announced the North and South Division selections for the game, to be played next Tuesday (July 17) in Port Angeles at Civic Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

The night before the All-Star Game, the first-ever Saltwater Splashdown home run derby will be hosted by the WCL’s Port Angeles Lefties. Somewhat similar to the home run derby held at Ogden Point in Victoria last year for the Men’s National Championships, the event will see participants blast away from a raised platform at Hollywood Beach into Port Angeles Harbor. The derby starts at 6:35 pm.

