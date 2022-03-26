UVic track earn two gold, five medals at Canada West Championships

Brandon Vail in the 3,000 metres and men’s 4 x 800 relay team run to top of podium

UVic Vikes track and field team members David Waller, Benjamin Seshadri, Anton Kuipers and Jack Boden stand atop the podium following their win in the 4 x 800-metre relay at the Canada West University Championships in Winnipeg. (Courtesy of University of Victoria)

The University of Victoria track team ended their two days at the 2022 Canada West Track and Field Championships in Winnipeg with five conference medals, including two gold.

Brandon Vail took the gold for finishing his 3,000-metre trip around the James Daly Fieldhouse track in eight minutes and 16.39 seconds. Also capturing top spot was the relay team of David Waller, Benjamin Seshadri, Anton Kuipers and Jack Boden, who crossed the line first in the 4 x 800-metre in 7:39.53.

Boden, in the 1,000 metres (2:29.97), and Jennifer Erickson in the 3,000m (9:50.88) each earned a silver medal, while Daniel Damian secured the bronze in the 3,000 metres (8:25.65). Erickson narrowly missed the podium in the 1500m, finishing fourth in 4:39.68.

READ ALSO: 2019: UVic cross country and track coach to retire after 31 years

READ ALSO: Victoria runners hit their stride at Track Classic

Rounding out the day, the 4 x 400-metre women’s relay team of Ilona Zrinyi, Anabelle Traub, Lucia Palma, and Kallalei Ryden took sixth with a time of 4:11.

In team competition, both the Vikes men and women finished eighth overall at the championship, garnering 48 and 20 points, respectively.

The Vikes now prepare to compete at the U SPORTS Championships, beginning March 31 at the University of New Brunswick Saint John.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Track and fieldUVic