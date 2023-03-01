The Vikes women’s curling team won the Canada West championships at the Victori Curling Club on Feb. 26. (Courtesy of the UVic Vikes)

UVic women’s curling captures nationals ticket after Canada West championships win

Vikes swept their four matches while competing against more established teams

The University of Victoria’s women’s curling team has earned a spot at nationals after sweeping the competition at the Canada West championships over the weekend.

The Vikes won all four of their matches in the women’s draw, highlighted by dethroning last year’s Canada West champs, the University of Regina Cougars. The win gives the Vikes a spot in the U SPORTS national championships in Sudbury next month.

Fourth-year skip Kayla Wilson was named an All-Start after the Feb. 24 to 26 bonspiel at the Victoria Curling Club.

“It feels amazing to win, but getting to do it at home in Victoria in front of our family and friends is the best part,” she said in a news release.

The Vikes team, which only came together months ago, was the relative underdog to the other year-round curling squads. However, each member of the UVic rink has been honing their skills on the ice for more than a decade.

“We came into the tournament wanting to get a spot to nationals, but we knew we would be up against some stiff competition and we would have to earn it,” said first-year student Meredith Cole. “Our goal is now to bring a banner home to Victoria.”

Head coach Alex Horvath credited the veteran Harris’ presence in helping the team stay calm and her leadership through the weekend.

“These girls have all played together, but we haven’t had that much time to practice as a group as some of these other teams,” Horvath said.

As a club team, the UVic curling program has to fundraise for its trip to nationals. Donations to support their cross-country journey can be made at https://bit.ly/3Y6GFy7.

