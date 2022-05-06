Vancouver Island riders flock to Cowichan for 2022 Island Cup Series opener

More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

There were more than 200 spots available for riders in the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro on April 24, the first enduro of the 2022 Island Cup Series.

Those spots sold out in under six hours when registration opened on March 24, showing how eager mountain bikers were to get back in action after two seasons off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among those who turned out for the race were Richie Rude, a highly decorated American rider. Rude finished second in the expert men division behind local rider Mckay Vezina. Vezina is also a board member for the Cowichan Trail Stewardship Society, which put on the event along with Cowichan Cycles and Cycle Therapy.

The youth race consisted of one stage, the U19 races were three stages, the sport races were four stages, and the junior expert, masters and expert races were five stages each.

The youth race consisted of one stage, the U19 races were three stages, the sport races were four stages, and the junior expert, masters and expert races were five stages each.

TOP FINISHERS:

Youth (14 riders)

1. Simon Gleeson (5:05.240)

2. Callum Bobbitt (5:14.637)

3. Maverick Belton (5:15.953)

4. Darragh Whitehead (5:22.948)

5. Kylan Warren (5:33.046)

U19 female (five riders)

1. Nomi de Roos (9:35.626)

2. Echo Slobodzian (10:24.821)

3. Annabelle Whitehead (10:38.002)

4. Piper Graaten (12:01.233)

5. Emily Shaw (17:36.895)

U19 male (47 riders)

1. Jesse Hughes (9:01.539)

2. Noah Riedel (9:09.252)

3. Marcus Appenheimer (9:12.009)

4. Aidan Atkins (9:19.992)

5. Kyle Irving (9:22.168)

Sport women (11 riders)

1. Kristen Meyer (15:19.780)

2. Lexi Chappel (15:53.578)

3. Julia Gallant (15:53.813)

4. Kate Smith (16:12.778)

5. Rebecca Mack (16:37.372)

Sport men (20 riders)

1. Dave Picard (13:10.926)

2. Terry Finlay (13:28.686)

3. Liam Upton (13:40.947)

4. Brandan Grenon (13:46.774)

5. Matthew Smith (13:47.783)

Junior expert female (seven riders)

1. Lindsey Cameron (16:46.781)

2. Kimberly Chen (17:30.088)

3. Keely Bathurst (17:43.642)

4. Ava Kitching (18:15.755)

5. Kate Brenan (18:55/936)

Junior expert male (26 riders)

1. Leif Bjornson (14:11.988)

2. Seamus George (14:14.335)

3. Jimi Voss (14:16.554)

4. Rhys Blair (14:19.450)

5. Dawson Shepard (14:22.762)

Masters women (one rider)

1. Esme Woltz (17:41.962)

Masters men (18 riders)

1. Scott Mitchell (14:09.163)

2. Brent Kral (14:43.614)

3. David Pfaffenberger (14:47.544)

4. Brian Woltz (14:54.609)

5. Brett Whitehead (15:18.116)

Expert women (14 riders)

1. Andréane Lanthier Nadeau (14:43.027)

2. Emily Lan (15:08.616)

3. Alix Varchol (15:14.363)

4. Keira Flanagan (15:36.108)

5. Brittany Falconer (16:09.148)

Expert men (46 riders)

1. Mckay Vezina (12:27.849)

2. Richie Rude (12:41.068)

3. Carter Krasny (12:57.170)

4. Chris Bennett (13:02.004)

5. John McKinnon (13:18.966)

Mountain biking

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.

Previous story
Squash talent will be clear to spectators at Jr. nationals in Saanich
Next story
Oilers take long route from Edmonton to L.A., avoiding COVID-19 testing

Just Posted

Jane Taylor Lee, Family Services of Greater Victoria executive director, speaks at the official opening of Little Phoenix Daycare in Victoria Thursday. The centre is the first trauma-informed daycare in B.C. and only the second in Canada. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
B.C.’s first trauma-informed daycare opens in Victoria

Condo prices in Greater Victoria have risen in the first quarter of 2022. Construction is pictured in downtown Victoria in May 2022. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Greater Victoria condo prices rising to start 2022: StatsCan

Metchosin could soon be paying a portion of rent at the West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford is seen March 29, 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)
Metchosin braces for hike in policing costs

Metchosin Day has been cancelled this year due to logistical challenges. (Black Press Media file photo)
Metchosin Day cancelled due to parking challenges