Victoria City rower medals at indoor world championships

Victoria City Rowing Club athlete Carl Schoch captured a bronze medal Sunday at the ERG Sprints World Indoor Rowing Championships in Alexandria, Virginia.

Schoch, who qualified for the event earlier this month with a win at the University of Victoria Monster ERG competition in the Masters Men’s C+ division, placed third at the worlds in the Veteran C Men’s 2,000-metre sprint final with a time of six minutes, 39.5 seconds.

Schoch competed against 16 other athletes from clubs around the world, including Canada, United States, Great Britain and Italy.

The Victoria City Rowing Club operates out of the Victoria Rowing Society boathouse on Elk Lake.

