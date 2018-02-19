Victoria City Rowing Club athlete Carl Schoch of Central Saanich won bronze in his category at the World Indoor Rowing Championships in Alexandria, Virginia last weekend. Facebook

Victoria City rower medals at indoor world championships

Carl Schoch takes 2,000-metre sprint bronze in veteran category

Victoria City Rowing Club athlete Carl Schoch captured a bronze medal Sunday at the ERG Sprints World Indoor Rowing Championships in Alexandria, Virginia.

Schoch, who qualified for the event earlier this month with a win at the University of Victoria Monster ERG competition in the Masters Men’s C+ division, placed third at the worlds in the Veteran C Men’s 2,000-metre sprint final with a time of six minutes, 39.5 seconds.

Schoch competed against 16 other athletes from clubs around the world, including Canada, United States, Great Britain and Italy.

The Victoria City Rowing Club operates out of the Victoria Rowing Society boathouse on Elk Lake.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
Saanich Braves earn top awards heading into playoffs
Next story
B.C. freestyle skier wins gold

Just Posted

B.C. freestyle skier wins gold

Cassie Sharpe of Comox shines in the halfpipe

UPDATED: Emergency crews rescue pregnant woman from Mount Finlayson

Langford and Metchosin respond to roughly four-hour-long rescue

Victoria police pay special attention to domestic violence

Workshop for officers and others shows how domestic abuse trauma impacts for a long time

Storm snuffs out lights on Saanich’s Ten Mile Point

Environment Canada wind warning calls for a brief “respite” before winds of up 90 kilometres resume

Thrilling finish to Royals weekend in Victoria

WHL club hosts Portland for a pair this Friday and Saturday at Save-On Centre

WATCH: Oak Bay hosts inaugural Vancouver Island Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC

Local cops drag multi-media journalists out for a swim ahead of March 11 event

Victoria City rower medals at indoor world championships

Carl Schoch takes 2,000-metre sprint bronze in veteran category

Canadians find living in small spaces teaches creativity

Canadian families choosing to live in small spaces to bring closeness to children

B.C. man goes to jail for beating puppy to death

Robert Carolan has also been banned from owning animals for the next ten years

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Porch lights turn on for Canadian teen behind #BeccaToldMeTo movement

New Brunswick’s Rebecca Schofield had asked her Facebook followers to perform random acts of kindness

Saanich Braves earn top awards heading into playoffs

MVP, Coach of Year lead Braves against Kerry Park Islanders starting Tuesday

SAR suspends search for missing man at Sun Peaks

RCMP will continue to search for a missing man near Kamloops but SAR has suspended their role

Lottery will help save children’s lives

Each ticket gets you a chance to win a lot of money, while helping a lot of kids

Most Read