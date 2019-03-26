Carter Berger tries to clear the puck against the Cowichan Capitals Saturday Feb. 10 2018. (File photo)

Victoria Grizzlies head to the final four with 6-1 win over Powell River

1,900 attendants for game 7 win Monday at the Q Centre

Grizzlies fans were treated to a decisive game seven win Monday night at the Q Centre against their long-time playoff rivals from Powell River.

Victoria heads into the final four of the BCHL playoffs, capping off round two with a 6-1 victory.

ALSO READ: Victoria Grizzlies’s first post season games this Friday and Saturday in Q Centre

The Grizzlies struck two goals in the first period. Defenseman Carter Berger scored the opening goal Monday at 14:03 mark, followed soon by Westhaver, at 16:54.

Grizzlies played an aggressive offense overall, keeping Adamyk busy with 46 shots on target.

ALSO READ: Victoria Grizzlies announce jersey retirement for Benn brothers

Alex Newhook tied the league lead in goals for the season at 8:52 in the 2nd. Powell River’s Neil Samanski got his team on the board at 14:07. Riley Hughes added two assists in the game, placing him in the league’s lead for the season.

Westhaver scored another goal in the third, with Newhook and Somerville also scoring a minute apart.

ALSO READ: Victoria Grizzlies complete rare reverse sweep, advance to round two of BCHL playoffs

Kenny Johnson, Alexander Campbell, Newhook, Hughes, Jordan Guiney, Berger, Cameron Thompson, Brady MacDonald and Stephen Konroyd ended the game with assists to their name.

The Grizzlies will play two away games against Prince George on Friday and Saturday, at 7pm, to start off the best of seven series in round three of their playoff bid.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Team Canada athletes training at CFB Esquimalt for 2019 Warrior Games
Next story
Steel nets 3 as Ducks hold off Canucks 5-4

Just Posted

Victoria leading the country for highest increase in debt-to-income rate

A 240 per cent jump was recorded from 1999 to 2016

How to calculate your hat size, according to Neil deGrasse Tyson

The mathematical way

BC SPCA explains how to handle a baby bird found out of its nest

Wild ARC advises to call the centre and not feed birds

Howard the Gnome finds a home at Galey Farms

Eight-metre gnome expected to greet visitors to Saanich farm this fall

In a fight against cancer, Victoria man’s only stem cell match was his own donation

More mixed race and Asian stem cell donors needed, says Victoria family

VIDEO: 13-year-old killed in B.C. crash that involved five kids

The children range in age from six to 17.

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Statistics Canada reports trade deficit shrinks to $4.2B in January

Economists had expected a deficit of $3.5 billion for January

China ratchets up pressure on Canada amid Huawei dispute

China has suspended its second Canadian canola producer

Defence says man committed fatal hotel shooting in Nanaimo to protect wife

Brandon Tyler Woody set to learn fate in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo on Wednesday

Steel nets 3 as Ducks hold off Canucks 5-4

Vancouver’s late comeback bid falls just short

MPs denounce leaked reports of Trudeau-JWR clash over Supreme Court pick

Opposition MPs called the leaks an act of desperation meant to smear Wilson-Raybould

Study says B.C.’s housing policies mean drug users can be targeted for eviction

The study involves 50 people living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Most Read