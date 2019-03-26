Victoria Grizzlies head to the final four with 6-1 win over Powell River

1,900 attendants for game 7 win Monday at the Q Centre

Carter Berger tries to clear the puck against the Cowichan Capitals Saturday Feb. 10 2018. (File photo)

Grizzlies fans were treated to a decisive game seven win Monday night at the Q Centre against their long-time playoff rivals from Powell River.

Victoria heads into the final four of the BCHL playoffs, capping off round two with a 6-1 victory.

ALSO READ: Victoria Grizzlies’s first post season games this Friday and Saturday in Q Centre

The Grizzlies struck two goals in the first period. Defenseman Carter Berger scored the opening goal Monday at 14:03 mark, followed soon by Westhaver, at 16:54.

Grizzlies played an aggressive offense overall, keeping Adamyk busy with 46 shots on target.

ALSO READ: Victoria Grizzlies announce jersey retirement for Benn brothers

Alex Newhook tied the league lead in goals for the season at 8:52 in the 2nd. Powell River’s Neil Samanski got his team on the board at 14:07. Riley Hughes added two assists in the game, placing him in the league’s lead for the season.

Westhaver scored another goal in the third, with Newhook and Somerville also scoring a minute apart.

ALSO READ: Victoria Grizzlies complete rare reverse sweep, advance to round two of BCHL playoffs

Kenny Johnson, Alexander Campbell, Newhook, Hughes, Jordan Guiney, Berger, Cameron Thompson, Brady MacDonald and Stephen Konroyd ended the game with assists to their name.

The Grizzlies will play two away games against Prince George on Friday and Saturday, at 7pm, to start off the best of seven series in round three of their playoff bid.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter