The Victoria HarbourCats mascot Harvey strikes a pose before a game at Royal Athletic Park in 2017. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria HarbourCats roll back to 2018 prices for 2021 season tickets

Early birds score deals for next year’s WCL baseball season

The Victoria HarbourCats are rolling back the calendar, making their 2021 season tickets available to new subscribers at 2018 prices.

The deal allows fans to save on ticket prices and earn some early bird perks.

“With the 2020 season cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to provide a break for new season ticket holders who want to support our team and come out and celebrate the return of HarbourCats baseball next year,” Christian Stewart, HarbourCats assistant GM of ticketing and media, said in a news release. “This provides fans an opportunity to lock in their seats now, at a slightly discounted price, before regular rates kick back in after the deadline.”

Season tickets include the 27 West Coast League scheduled games and any exhibition games.

Early bird prices for season tickets range from $300 for general admission to the Campbell Real Estate Club Seats at $600. The Diamond Club Field Level is not currently available for 2021.

In addition to a discount on their ticket price, 2021 early bird subscribers receive 2021 playoff tickets, a 2020 Harvey the HarbourCat bobblehead, team luggage tag and car air freshener. Season ticket holders also enjoy other perks such as a no ticket wasted policy, season ticket holder special events, and additional ticket, meal and drink vouchers that come in their custom season ticket booklets.

Tickets are available at the HarbourCats offices, 101-1814 Vancouver St., by calling 778-265-0327, or by e-mailing chris@harbourcats.com. The deal expires July 30.


