Victoria Royals host Vancouver Tuesday in Round 2 of WHL playoffs

Giants lead best-of-seven series 2-0 heading into games 3 and 4 at Save on Foods Memorial Centre

Down two games in the playoff series, the Victoria Royals battle the Vancouver Giants in Game 3 of Round 2 on Tuesday night at home.

The Victoria Royals were defeated 3-0 by the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre in Game 1 of their Round 2 match-up in the Western Hockey League playoffs. Vancouver leads the best-of-seven series 1-0.

The Victoria Royals were stymied 2-1 in overtime by the Vancouver Giants in Game 2 in overtime.

It was the 13th time in Victoria’s playoff history that the club has played in overtime. In those contests, they are 6-7.

The same night, Royals’ defenceman Ralph Jarratt tied former Royal Tyler Soy for the most playoff games played in franchise history with 45. Jarratt was drafted by Victoria in the second round, 37th overall, in the 2013 WHL Bantam Draft.

Vancouver leads the best-of-seven series heading into the two-game home stand. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday at Save on Foods Memorial Centre.

The series continues, if necessary, Saturday, April 13 in Vancouver, Monday, April 15 in Victoria and Wednesday, April 17 in Victoria.



