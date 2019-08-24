The Maple Ridge Burrards lost game one of the WLA championship series on Friday night. They will host the Victoria Shamrocks on Sunday. (Paul Evans Photography).

Victoria Shamrocks shoot for the WLA title on home floor

Senoir lacrosse team takes on Maple Ridge in Colwood Sunday at 6 p.m.

The Victoria Shamrocks are one win from the WLA title after an overtime win Friday night.

Tyler Pace scored an overtime buzzer-beater to give the local senior lacrosse team a 12-11 win, and a 3-1 lead in the WLA Championship series at Cam Neely Arena.

The goal from Pace capped a third period comeback after the team entered the third trailing 8-5.

For Pace, the overtime winner was the cherry on top for a four-goal night. Jesse King, Chris Boushy and Marshal King each scored twice while Tyson Gibson and Connor Robinson scored once.

In net, Peter Dubenski stopped 52 of the 63 Maple Ridge shots, including several big ones in overtime.

The Shamrocks return home looking for the series win on Sunday night at 6 p.m. at The Q Centre in Colwood.

The box office opens Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and noon on Sunday through to game time. Fans can also purchase tickets online at victoriashamrocks.com/playoff-tickets.


