Tier 1 Jr. B Shamrocks, Brody Black, fights for position against the Burnaby Lakers at The Q Centre. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press)

Victoria Shamrocks tier 1, Junior B win provincial championship

Liam Phillips scored four goals in the final game

The Victoria Shamrocks tier 1 junior B team beat the Coquitlam Adanacs 8-5 to win the provincial championship at The Q Centre recently.

The squad won the championship during the inaugural restructuring of the junior B league.

In the best-of-three series, the championship was pushed to the third game, after the Shamrocks took the first game 10-8 and lost game two in overtime 13-12.

In game three, Shamrocks’ Casey Wilson got the team on the board and they held a 1-0 lead at the end of the period, and a 6-3 advantage at the end of two.

Shamrocks’ Liam Phillips led the team with four goals.

