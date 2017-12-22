Victoria Cougars forward Foster Martin, chased in the corner by Kerry Park’s Jacob King, looks for a teammate to pass to during Thursday’s Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League game in Esquimalt. The Cougars won 5-2 to move into first place in the South Division. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Victoria snags the elusive top spot in VIJHL hockey South

Cougars in Campbell River tonight, win over Kerry Park leaves them first heading into break

No matter what happens in Campbell River tonight (Dec. 22), the Victoria Cougars can say they climbed back into top spot in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League’s South Division by the Christmas break.

Thursday’s 5-2 win over Kerry Park in Esquimalt pushed the Cats’ unbeaten string to three games and left them two points ahead of slumping Westshore (16-14-1-1) , who lost their fourth in a row, 7-4 to the Saanich Braves in Colwood on Wednesday.

While the South is far closer a race than the North, where Nanaimo and Campbell River have built a sizable lead, rising to the top alone for the first time in weeks feels pretty good, said Cougars rookie Jaden McNulty.

“It’s a four-point night pretty much every game there is in the South. It’s tight, so every game counts,” said the forward, who had two assists against the Islanders.

Victoria (17-12-1-1) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period and ignited their previously dormant power play, scoring three times with the man advantage. Goals by Foster Martin, Shane Kime, Mateo Albinati and Darwin Lakoduk gave the Cougars what proved to be an insurmountable lead.

Keenan Eddy got Kerry Park (13-15-0-4) on the board in the second, then with about seven minutes left in the third Tanner Tiel cut the margin to two with the Islanders’ second power play goal. The visitors outplayed the Cougars for stretches in the second and third, but Victoria managed to limit Kerry Park’s scoring chances. Kyle Wade scored an empty netter to finish off the scoring at 19:40.

“We let off the pedal a little, but we were able to have a strong finish there,” McNulty said, noting his team lost the spark it had at the start. “We were just playing smarter hockey and going to the right areas, able to jump on loose pucks. We had a lot of intensity, but a lack of it in the second and third period.”

Kime led the way overall with a goal and three assists, while Martin and Lakoduk also had two-point nights.

With a third of the season yet to play and just seven points separating top to bottom in the South, anything can happen, but McNulty is confident.

“We’ve got great coaching and our systems are good, I think we can pull this out and get first place in the south,” he said. “It’s going to take work ethic, we’ve just got to bear down and we’ll get ‘er done.”

The Cougars return to action Thursday, Jan. 4 at home against the Wolves.

Four Cougars to play in VIJHL Prospects Game

Forwards Lakoduk, Albinati and Matthew Sparrow and defenceman Alexander Benger have been selected for Team South in the annual VIJHL Prospects Game, set for Jan. 7 in Campbell River.

The South versus North format game this season features up and coming players born between 1999 and 2001. Each of the nine teams nominated players, who were then reviewed by a selection committee.

The Prospects game will be broadcast live online as the free VIJHL game of the week at vijhl.hockeytv.com

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
Canada to gain bronze medal due to Russian doping
Next story
Canada’s run of Olympic women’s hockey gold in hands of 23 named to team

Just Posted

Eleven-year-old Saanich girl underwent surgery, will be in coma for a week, says family

Leila Bui of Arbutus middle school still sedated at VGH

Woodwynn Farms participants crash MLA’s office

Olsen said politicians can’t overturn ALC decision

Plan ahead for busy holiday travel to and from Victoria

Parking spaces hard to come by at Victoria airport, BC Ferries filling up fast

Driver hits police officer, two other vehicles with stolen car in Esquimalt

Suspect sped away from scene, found quickly in nearby plaza

White Christmas likely for Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Environment Canada has release a special weather statement

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Saanich girl hit by vehicle in an induced coma

Eleven-year-old Leila Bui has been sedated at hospital since Wednesday

School bus crashes near Shawnigan Lake

Both drivers were injured, and 12 students on the school bus were unharmed

Port Alberni mourns death of teen in tragic accident

Girl was on her way to ask about volunteering at SPCA when she died

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

Most Read