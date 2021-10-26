WATCH: Island skier places second in World Cup competition

Campbell River skier Teal Harle (lower left) got a silver medal at the Big Air Festival in Chur Switzerland on Friday. Photo Freestyle Canada

Campbell River skier Teal Harle got his freestyle skiing World Cup season off to a good start on Friday.

At the Big Air Chur festival in Chur, Switzerland, Harle was joined by two other Canadians in the final, Max Moffatt from Caledon, Ont. and Evan McEachran from Oakville Ont. In their first attempts, all three skiers fell, but Harle was able to recover with a left-side triple 1260, earning him a massive score of 98.50 and putting him at the top of the podium.

“I feel great! I learned that move last week and hoped I’d be able to land it at this competition,” he said.

However, 17-year-old Austrian skier Matěj Švancer beat Harle’s score with a nosebutter double cork 1800, which earned him a nearly-perfect 99.00 points. Third place went to Norwegian Birk Ruud, who scored 97.25.

“I was surprised at first! I thought I would win, but the judges decide which jump is the best. I’m glad I landed mine,” Harle said. “A silver medal is great.”

Moffatt scored 87 points, and McEachran score 21.00, placing fifth and ninth respectively.

This is Harle’s sixth World Cup medal, and his third in the Big Air competition. He last medaled in Atlanta in December 2019, where he won bronze.

Canada was also on the podium for the women’s event, where Elena Gaskell won bronze.

Gaskell’s first jump, a switch bio 1080 mute grab, earned her 91.00 points. She was beaten in the second run by French skier Tess Ledeux (95.25) and Swiss skier Sarah Hoefflin (93.25).

