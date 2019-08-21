Week-long Victoria Royals training camp starts Thursday

The Victoria Royals start Draft Camp Thursday leading up to the annual intrasquad game Thursday, Aug. 29. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Victoria Royals’ training camp starts Thursday and gives a nod to three former hockey franchises in the city.

Players will be divvied into teams bearing the names of former clubs: Cougars, Aristocrats and Salmon Kings ahead of the Blue versus White intrasquad game to wrap training camp.

The Victoria Cougars were originally a minor pro team that played in the Pacific Coast Hockey Association from 1922 to 1926. In 1925 the Cougars won the Stanley Cup over the Montreal Canadiens of the NHL. From 1949 to 1961 the Cougars played in the minor pro Pacific Coast Hockey League and Western Hockey League. In 1971 the Cougars joined the ranks of major junior hockey as a member of the Western Hockey League and won the league championship in 1981, before they relocated to Prince George in 1994.

The Victoria Aristocrats played in the professional Pacific Coast Hockey Association from 1913 to 1922. The Aristocrats were the first Victoria hockey team to play for the Stanley Cup, but lost to the Toronto Blueshirts in 1914.

The Salmon Kings were a professional team who played in the ECHL from 2004 to 2011, where they captured the West Division during the 2007-08 campaign. The Salmon Kings served as the Vancouver Canucks ECHL affiliate for five seasons (2006-11).

The Royals’ Training Camp opens Thursday with Draft Camp for players selected in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.

Rookie Camp runs Aug. 24 to 26 featuring rosters of players born in 2003 and 2004, skaters who have been drafted or listed by the Royals and free agent invites.

During Main Camp – with returning players from the club’s 2018-19 roster, free agent invitees born from 1999-2002 and selected players from this year’s draft and rookie camps – players will be divided into three teams for on-ice sessions Aug. 27 and 28.

Training Camp ends with the Royals’ Intra-Squad game on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7:05 p.m. Admission is by donation with general admission seating.

ROOKIE CAMP

Saturday, Aug. 24

12:30-4 p.m. – Team Practices

4:30-6 p.m. – Cougars vs. Aristocrats

Sunday, Aug. 25

10-11:00 a.m. – Goalie Session

11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. – Aristocrats vs. Salmon Kings

2:00-3:30 p.m. – Cougars vs. Salmon Kings

4:00-5:30 p.m. – Aristocrats vs. Cougars

Monday, Aug. 26

8:45-9:45 a.m. – Goalie Session

10-11:30 a.m. – Cougars vs. Salmon Kings

11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. – Aristocrats vs. Salmon Kings

MAIN CAMP

Tuesday, Aug. 27

9:00-11:45 a.m. – Team Practices

12:30-1:30 p.m. – Goaltender Session

2-3:30 p.m. – Aristocrats vs. Salmon Kings

3:45-5:15 p.m. – Salmon Kings vs. Cougars

5:30-7:00 p.m. – Cougars vs. Aristocrats

Wednesday, Aug. 28

9:30-11 a.m. – Practice

12:30-1:30 p.m. – Goaltender Session

2:00-3:30 p.m. – Salmon Kings vs. Aristocrats

3:45-5:15 p.m. – Aristocrats vs. Cougars

5:30-7 p.m. –Cougars vs. Salmon Kings

Thursday, Aug. 29

7:05 p.m. – Royals’ Blue vs. White Intra-Squad Game.



