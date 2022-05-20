NEW CUTLINE West Coast Wonder Women founder Ellen Connor is pumped for the return of the WCWW boxing tournament May 20-22 at the Sooke Community Hall. (File photo) Ellen Connor says the decision to not allow sparring since they re-opened in June lost a few customers, but was worth keeping the safety of the rest of her team from a potential COVID outbreak. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Wonder Women boxing tournament returns to Sooke this weekend

80 boxer from across North America will compete

There’s no wondering about this group of women’s passion for pugilism.

After a two-year hiatus-induced hiatus, the third annual West Coast Wonder Women’s Battle for Top Spot Tournament returns to Sooke this weekend.

About 80 women boxers from across North America will face off in 70 scheduled bouts for the WCWW title at the Sooke Community Hall at 2037 Sheilds Rd. during the three-day tournament, beginning with bouts at 5 p.m. on Friday (May 20). Two bout sessions are scheduled for Saturday and one on Sunday, followed by an awards ceremony after the final session.

Competitors range in age from as young as seven to 52 years old in every weight class from flyweight to heavyweight, with this year’s event including a mix of women and non-binary fighters.

Launched in 2018 and headquartered in Sooke, the WCWW is an international boxing card, one of only five all-female cards globally, founder Ellen Connor noted in a media release.

“We’re females in the sport of boxing,” Connor said. “Why not celebrate that?”

A team of 20 people, including 12 competitors, is travelling from San Miguel de Allende for the tournament, which speaks to the WCWW’s growing popularity.

Eleven local businesses have stepped up to sponsor this year’s tournament.

One-day tickets and weekend passes for children and adults are available at the door or online at westcoastwonderwomen.net/tickets/.

