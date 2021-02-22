Back by popular demand: Victoria foodies get another chance to Dine Around

Greater Victoria foodies have lots to choose from over the next two months, including an extended winter Dine Around and Stay in Town, plus a new spring version of the popular event, and a new FEAST take-out food festival in Esquimalt.

It’s the news local foodies have been hungering for: Destination Greater Victoria and the BC Restaurant & Foodservices Association, Victoria Branch, have extended this year’s Dine Around and Stay in Town event through March 8.

Not only that, but a spring version of the popular event is also on the calendar!

While we’re encouraged to staycation close to home, the event encourages locals to take advantage of this culinary favourite and support local businesses offering special menus and rates.

Plan your dining experience today

Simply visit tourismvictoria.com/dine-around and browse the array of tempting, three-course, set-price menus from many of the region’s favourite restaurants.

With menus in a variety of price points, each includes an appetizer, main course and dessert, plus optional recommended beverage pairings for an additional cost.

Make a night of it by booking a room with a participating local hotelier, offering special accommodation rates beginning at $109.

Diners are also encouraged to mark their calendars for a new spring Dine Around & Stay in Town program to celebrate the start of patio season, coming up April 14 to May 2.

Spring into MORE foodie festivities

If take-out is more your jam, check out the FEAST Esquimalt Take-Out Food Festival, March 22 to 28.

Hosted by the Esquimalt Chamber of Commerce, check out the Chamber website for a list of participating restaurants and information about their take-out offering.

Participating business are offering a Feast take-out box priced at $25 – a delicious opportunity to savour the tasty possibilities in your own backyard!

For more information, visit esquimaltchamber.ca/feast-food-festival.

Please note that Provincial Health Protocols currently advise against travelling outside your region to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

