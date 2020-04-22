Discover Victoria

Explore the Garden City, and British Columbia’s capital

British Columbia’s capital city, Victoria offers a beautiful and historic ambiance on Vancouver Island.

Named after Queen Victoria, the city reflects this British heritage, complemented by a rich Indigenous history and today’s multicultural makeup.

Downtown, explore the majestic Inner Harbour, where surrounding streets feature the BC parliament buildings, the Royal BC Museum, horse-drawn carriage rides, and local vendors alongside the Causeway.

Stroll Government Street to Bastion Square, part of the original Fort Victoria and now home to shops, restaurants, and busy artisan markets. Enjoy high tea at the Fairmont Empress hotel or savour fresh fish & chips and other treats on nearby Fisherman’s Wharf.

Nearby attractions include Canada’s oldest Chinatown, whale and wildlife watching, Beacon Hill Park, historical walking tours and a variety of family-friendly activities.

Within the Greater Victoria region, discover a plethora of attractions, including The Butchart Gardens, an array of art galleries and outdoor adventure experiences, and Victoria’s two famous castles, Craigdarroch Castle and Hatley Castle National Historic Site.

  • Victoria Facts
  • Internationally known as the City of Gardens
  • Nearly 1,500 lamp posts across the city
  • Named the most romantic city in Canada.
  • Has the oldest Chinatown in Canada, where Fan Tan Alley is the narrowest street in Canada
  • One of the most bike-friendly cities in Canada

Weather

Located on the southern tip of Vancouver Island, Victoria has a Mediterranean climate with mild, rainy winters and cool, dry and sunny summers.

Getting here

Ferry: Take a 90-minute ferry from Vancouver with BC Ferries from the Tsawwassen terminal to Victoria’s Swartz Bay terminal. These ferries take both vehicles and walk-on passengers. Ferries are also available during peak season from Anacortes, WA, and via Black Ball Ferry Line from Port Angeles, WA.

Bus: The BC Ferries Connector service makes trips from Vancouver Downtown to Victoria’s bus depot near the Inner Harbour. Reserve at 1-888-788-8840.

Flying: Fly between Vancouver Airport (YVR) and Victoria Airport (YYJ), or take a seaplane with Harbour Air from Vancouver Airport to Victoria’s harbour, or Helijet from YVR or downtown Vancouver.

Vehicle: If driving from the east, take Highway 1 west, then follow highway BC-17 to the Tsawwassen terminal. From Vancouver follow the BC-99 S and then take exit 28 for BC-17 which will take you to the Tsawwassen terminal. Landing in Swartz Bay, follow the Patricia Bay Highway (Hwy. 17) to Victoria, about a 30-minute drive.

