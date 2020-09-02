Experience timeless elegance at Victoria’s Pendray Inn and Tea House

Get the true experience of Victoria with this historic charm

To experience Victoria’s authentic historic charm, Pendray Inn and Tea House is the place to step back in time. Built in 1896 as the home of William and Amelia Pendray and their four sons, Pendray Inn and Tea House now remains an escape for couples, corporate stays, special occasions and weddings.

Pendray Inn and Tea House is located in the heart of Victoria’s Inner Harbour, allowing guests to embrace timeless elegance while being close to Victoria’s restaurants, shops and attractions.

“It’s really bringing you back in time. It’s a beautiful boutique bed and breakfast. All rooms are uniquely decorated. We try to keep the old charm of the Victorian era with modern amenities,” says Julia Canton, the Inn’s sales and marketing manager.

Guests can stay in one of nine rooms among authentic restored interiors and suites with a modern and historic feel. Receive complimentary wi-fi access, and rooms with flat-screen HD televisions and private ensuite washrooms as well.

For the mornings, guests enjoy a complimentary tiered breakfast with gourmet teas and organic coffee while overlooking two acres of gardens, Canton says. “It’s more than just having a basic breakfast. You actually have an experience,” she says. Later in the day, sip on exotic and international teas at the Pendray Tea House.

Pendray Inn also offers versatile accommodation for weddings and small social events, especially during COVID-19. Enhanced safety protocols include additional cleaning and social distancing measures.

Currently, Pendray Inn and Tea House has partnered with Black Press Media’s West Coast Traveller to provide a lucky couple with a two-night stay valued at $600. Winners will be welcomed with a bottle of sparkling wine, luxury tiered breakfast for two, and two traditional afternoon teas. Parking is also included. The Victorian experience awaits!

“Staying at the Pendray is like getting the true experience of Victoria with its reflection of the Victorian era. Pendray is a perfect depiction of that,” says Canton.

Start planning your Victorian escape at PendrayInn.ca, and for a chance to win a trip enter here!

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Saanich residents call on province to address McKenzie Interchange safety concerns

Ministry says some desired safety improvements will be addressed by Saanich, CRD

B.C. Housing declines to pursue Oak Bay Lodge as shelter housing

Covenants and old building condition make Lodge unsuitable, report says

‘Hunger strike’ for hotel workers ends 22 days after it started in Victoria

Hotel workers pleased with minister’s promise to help with ‘devastating impact’ of pandemic on industry

Victoria police searching for missing 17-year-old

Arianna McKenzie was last seen on Aug. 27

SOLID Outreach asks Victoria to allow free distribution of cannabis as harm reduction service

Motion coming to city council asks for a three-year temporary use permit for SOLID

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

Health Canada reverses course, will review applications for COVID-19 home tests

Canada’s deputy chief public health officer said the ‘gold standard’ for diagnosing COVID-19 involves taking a nasal swab

Demko’s stellar 43-save effort lifts Canucks past Golden Knights 2-1

Netminder keeps Vancouver alive in NHL playoff series with Vegas

BC Ferries anticipating busy terminals on Labour Day weekend

Ferry corporation issues travel tips for those planning to sail Sept. 3-7

COVID-19: B.C. ‘almost back to normal’ on scheduled surgeries

Additional summer operating hours mean more procedures

Months after fatal crash, the Snowbirds take flight in Kamloops

Jets have been grounded since a May crash claimed the life of Capt. Jennifer Casey and injured the pilot

Pass the cannabis revenue, B.C. communities ask for fourth year

Union of B.C. Municipalities heads into virtual convention

Trudeau calls out vandals who toppled Montreal’s Macdonald statue

Statue had been vandalized in the past by critics who cite Macdonald’s role in establishing the residential school system

Canadians filed more than 8,000 complaints about airlines to agency since March

Canadian airlines have typically offered flight credit valid for two years after they cancel a trip

Most Read