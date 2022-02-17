(Harbour Air Seaplanes photo)

Harbour Air announces new Tofino-Victoria flights

New route launches on June 2

Harbour Air is preparing for takeoff on flights between Tofino and Victoria this summer.

The new route launches on June 2 and the airline’s seasonal Vancouver to Tofino routes are set to return in March.

The pick-up/drop-off point for flights departing from Tofino Harbour is the Adventure Centre at the Tofino Resort and Marina.

“Renowned for its surf and spectacular west coast beauty, the charming community of Tofino is located on the remote west coast of Vancouver Island,” the company’s website reads.

“Whether you’re looking for adventure, relaxation or an unforgettable dining experience, Tofino won’t disappoint. New direct flights between Victoria Harbour and Tofino and additional capacity on flights between downtown Vancouver and Tofino, this jaw-dropping seasonal flight soars through Clayoquot Sound before landing in the heart of Tofino in under an hour.”

READ MORE: CNN names Tofino and Kelowna among the best places to visit post-pandemic

Plan your adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

British ColumbiaCanadaTofino,vancouverislandVictoria

Just Posted

Haven, a six-storey condominium project under construction at 1109 and 1115 Johnson St. will have units ranging from studio to three bedrooms, all of which will be reserved for families, seniors and individuals with middle incomes. (Proscenium Architecture/Chard Development)
Partnership aims to get middle-income earners into Victoria’s tight housing market

Central Saanich council has approved 235 new rental units in two six-storey buildings in the Marigold neighbourhood of Central Saanich off Lochside Drive. (Rendering courtesy of Starlight Developments)
235-unit second phase of Marigold project to rise in Central Saanich near Hwy. 17 intersection

St. John’s Academy teacher Bradley Myrholm, left, and student Matthew Edgson (right, front) with his classmates and the found police badge. (Courtesy of Bradley Myrholm)
Shawnigan Lake student finds stolen police badge during garbage pickup

$20,000 in cash, along with quantities of drugs police say are consistent with a drug trafficking operation, were seized by police in Langford last week. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
$20,000 in cash, numerous drugs found in Langford man’s home