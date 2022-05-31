Considering a ‘workation’ destination? Meet Victoria!

B.C.’s capital ranked sixth out of more than 100 global cities to work away from home, Kelowna 15th

People from across the globe with a pent-up desire to travel – but still constrained by daily deadlines – should consider B.C.’s capital when looking for a working getaway, according to a new report.

Victoria has been ranked the sixth-best city in the world to take a “workation” in a report from Icelandair Wellness Travel.

Frequent travel can help people feel seven per cent happier as they get to switch up their surroundings, the report said.

And while the pandemic thrust the possibilities of the remote work into the open, it also highlighted the importance of personal well-being.

With borders reopening, combining work and travel is a great way to make the most of remote work, while also prioritizing mental and physical health, the travel company said.

That’s why Icelandair, Iceland’s flagship airline, analyzed more than 100 cities to find the best wellness workation spots.

Victoria was only outdone by Kansas City, U.S.; Vienna, Austria; Wellington, New Zealand; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Edinburgh, U.K.

Kelowna was ranked at 15th spot and was the only other Canadian city to make the list.

The report looked at several factors to compile its workcation list, including: overall quality of life, cost of living, safety, health care and noise and air pollution.

Since travellers would be working virtually, the report also had to look at the cities’ internet speed and capability.

