West Coast Wild Encounters

The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.
For more visit The West Coast Traveller.com
Favourite videos of West Coast Wildlife
The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.
For more visit The West Coast Traveller.com
A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family
Suspect is Caucasian, five-foot-seven inches tall and in early 20’s
Saanich residents didn’t know house was on fire
B.C. Conservation hasn’t euthanized any bears in Metchosin this year
The man reported there were people trying to harm him but officers found him alone
Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid
B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death
The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family
Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember
Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large
Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road
Matrix Gathergood confined to hospital for decision by Forensic Psychiatric Commission
Minister Judy Darcy has said the proposed changes could help ensure the immediate safety of young people
Bylaw officers to offer physical distancing reminders as parks fill up for summer
Langford Fire Rescue asking people to avoid the area
Driver was caught going 170 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway
Tourists, whale watching vessel fined for violating the Quarantine Act
Cases rose among young people, Dr. Bonnie Henry said
Police looking for witnesses, video footage from the area
Four new cases recorded on July 20