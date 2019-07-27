The life-sized LOTTO MAX Balls spread the word about a record-breaking LOTTO MAX jackpot. (CNW Group/OLG)

B.C. ticket wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

None of the six Maxmillions prizes were claimed

A single ticket sold in Richmond, B.C. claimed Friday night’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The winning numbers, as posted on BCLC.com are 11, 15, 17, 20, 24, 25, 50. The bonus number is 30.

Richmond was doubly lucky on Friday night, as a ticket purchased in that city also shared the 6/7+ bonus pot, along with two tickets from Quebec.

Those tickets are worth $105,837.60 each.

The draw also included six Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, however, none of them were won.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 30 will be approximately $16 million.

-With files from Canadian Press

ALSO READ: B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Salmon shark treats scientists to ‘surprising’ behaviour off B.C. coast

Just Posted

Grave simulations, pretend missing persons just part of a UVic anthropology student summer class

Forensic Anthropology and Death Investigation course includes digging up bodies

North Saanich ‘mermaid’ prepares for fifth inlet swim

Renate Herberger swims from Brentwood Bay to Deep Cove to raise awareness for marine conservation

Head of Greater Victoria builders calls Saanich councillor ‘uninformed’

Saanich will recieve a staff update on development cost charges in August

Victoria cannabis compassion club closes its doors after 20 years in operation

The Vancouver Island Compassion Society served 3,000 members

VicPD warns downtown visitors not to leave valuables in car after large theft

Tourists lost approximately $5,000 worth of items after parking downtown

VIDEO: Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

B.C. player wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

There was no immediate word on where exactly where the ticket was purchased

RCMP getting air support from military in hunt for B.C. homicide suspects

The two Port Alberni men are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck

B.C.’s police watchdog deployed after woman goes into medical distress in jail cell

Woman found in medical distress while being held in RCMP cells

Bryer Schmegelsky’s mother pleads with him to ‘come home safe’

Port Alberni teens still at large in Canada-wide manhunt

Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Port Alberni mayor contacts Gillam mayor as hunt for B.C. fugitives drags on

Alberni council throws support behind RCMP in quest to find Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Most Read