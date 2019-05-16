Barbie joins prestigious ranks of fashion council honorees

The idea is to celebrate Barbie as a fashion icon, coinciding with her 60th anniversary

In this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo dozens of Barbie dolls are displayed at the Mattel showroom at Toy Fair in New York. The Council of Fashion Designers of America will present its Board of Directors‚Äô Tribute Award to the ever-evolving Barbie doll. The council said in a statement Thursday the idea is to celebrate Barbie as a fashion icon, coinciding with her 60th anniversary. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Gloria Steinem, Cecile Richards, Michelle Obama. Barbie?

The Council of Fashion Designers of America will follow up those prestigious honorees of its Board of Directors’ Tribute Award with the ever-evolving doll. The council said in a statement Thursday the idea is to celebrate Barbie as a fashion icon, coinciding with her 60th anniversary.

READ MORE: Barbie Turns 60: A look at the iconic doll through the decades

The council’s president, Steve Kolb, says Barbie has had a “wide influence on American fashion and culture.” A human, presumably, will pick up the award at a June 3 ceremony.

In addition to Steinem, Richards and Obama, other past honorees include Tom Ford, Janelle Monae and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Among Barbie’s fashion collaborators: Oscar de la Renta and Jeremy Scott. Diane von Furstenberg, Bob Mackie and Vera Wang have made special Barbies.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Toronto mayor turns heads with flamboyant Raptors-themed jacket

Just Posted

Temporary cameras deployed for Victoria Day parade

Cameras go up in the next two days, ahead of Monday’s parade

Police release security photos of Plaza Hotel’s missing caretaker

Mike Draeger has been missing since the May 6 fire

BC Ferries adds fuel surcharge

On average fares to rise 1.5 per cent on most routes starting June 1

Late-night crash leads to second suspected impaired stop for Oak Bay police

Driver flees in first crash, unrelated second driver stopped during traffic control

‘We’re rolling the dice’: Esquimalt Firefighter union president questions staffing model

Andrew Zado wants more consistant staffing for his team

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should horse-drawn carriages be phased out in the City of Victoria?

Horse-drawn carriage companies are again getting a rough ride in the City… Continue reading

Plane safety briefings must have rule to leave carry-ons behind during evacuation: union

The ask comes after an Aeroflot airliner crash that killed 41 in Moscow

Create new coast-to-coast energy corridor to get pipelines built: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also says the government should ensure Canada imports no foreign oil by 2030

Trial date set for woman charged in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run

Marion Nicole Grant charged in connection with April 2, 2018 incident in Campbell River

Cougar seen near Courtenay middle school

B.C. Conservation Officer Service issues warning Wednesday

Drag racers cancel Alberni’s Thunder in the Valley for 2019

Organizers make last-minute decision after regional district denies airport for venue

Canada ‘disappointed’ Philippines recalling ambassador, consuls over trash

Duterte threatened last month to forcibly ship the containers of garbage back to Canada

Most Read