Artist Kane Pendry of Edmonton shows off his work on the 2022 Calgary Stampede poster in Calgary on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

Artist Kane Pendry of Edmonton shows off his work on the 2022 Calgary Stampede poster in Calgary on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

Calgary Stampede unveils poster and promises pre-pandemic-style event this year

COVID-19 forced Stampede officials to scale back last year on the parade and other attractions

Officials with the Calgary Stampede have begun the countdown to this year’s Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

Stampede president Steve McDonough today unveiled the poster for 2022’s popular rodeo and exhibition.

The poster, designed by 19-year-old artist Kane Pendry of Edmonton, captures the spirit of the rodeo’s relay races.

McDonough says, unlike last year, this will be a full event similar to pre-pandemic times.

COVID-19 forced Stampede officials to scale back last year on the parade and other attractions.

The popular chuckwagon races were cancelled.

McDonough says there will be a full parade through the downtown to kick off the Stampede July 8.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Calgary Stampede linked to 71 COVID-19 cases; community spread from event unknown

Calgary Stampede

Previous story
Wayward goat enjoying B.C. family’s hospitality until owner is located

Just Posted

John Dickinson, 30, is remembered as a loving, outgoing and adventurous man. He was stabbed outside a bar on Yates Street in the early hours of March 1 and died in hospital. (Courtesy Matt Roulston)
‘I want justice for Johnny’: Loved ones remember Victoria’s first homicide victim of 2022

A rendering of a 137-unit rental building proposed for the corner of Menzies and Niagara streets in James Bay. (Photo courtesy of Primex Investments/Continuum Architecture)
Victoria council delays decision on 137-unit James Bay redevelopment

Pickleball courts at Tolmie Park in Saanich will be closed on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays as of April 4. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich finds compromise on pickleball court situation at Tolmie Park

The Camosun Chargers men’s volleyball team celebrated a gold medal win at the Canadian College Athletic Association championships in Quebec on Sunday. Camosun defeated the host Titans de Limoilu 3-0 in the final match. (Photo courtesy of Marc Antoine Halle)
Camosun Chargers sweep their way to national men’s volleyball championship title