Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

Two “birds” were spotted on the Okanagan Highway near Peachland.

A small vehicle with two occupants was captured by Google’s Street View Car along the highway near Hardy Street and uploaded to Google Maps.

Now, until the Street View Car returns for updated photographs, the two will be seen flipping the cameras off in jest for several frames.

Alisha Proctor shared the image to Kelowna’s Rant and Rave page on Dec. 30, 2019.

“This just made my day,” she said. “It’s on my bucket list to show up on Google Maps Street View.”

“Who dis?” she asked.

Follow the small red car with a white hood on Google Street View here.

