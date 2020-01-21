Located at 9750 West Saanich Rd., this North Saanich mansion is on the market for $10.25 million. (Realtor.ca photo)

Homes fit for royals for sale in North Saanich

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to Greater Victoria

Paparazzi photographed Meghan Markle back in North Saanich’s Horth Hill Regional Park on Monday, bouncing baby Archie while walking two dogs and being trailed by security.

Prince Harry reunited with Meghan and their eight-month-old son Monday night, landing at Victoria’s International Airport before being whisked away in a waiting SUV.

The family spent the holidays at a mansion in North Saanich and are rumoured to be returning to live on the Island at least part-time.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry reunites with Meghan and Archie in Victoria

The palace announced Saturday that the prince and his wife will give up public funding and try to become financially independent. The couple, who were named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day, are expected to spend most of their time in Canada while maintaining a home in England near Windsor Castle – in an attempt to build a more peaceful life.

Here are three current listings in North Saanich fit for royalty.

The first, and most expensive, listing in the area is located at 9750 West Saanich Rd. and comes with a price tag of $10.25 million. According to realtor.ca, this oceanfront country estate is known as Chateau De Lis and it fronts the Saanich Inlet on a six-acre property. Built in 2007, this French chateau-style home is 9,700-square-feet with a 2,136-sq.-ft. guest cottage and a 1,142-sq.-ft. caretaker accommodation. The main house features eight bathrooms, four bedrooms, six fireplaces and a 10-seat theatre.

ALSO READ: Duke and Duchess of Sussex not moving into Hatley Castle, Royal Roads says

On the market for $9 million, 528/538 Lands End Rd. features seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. This 2.15-acre oceanfront estate is hidden by dense forest and features a main residence (5,853 sq.-ft.), guesthouse (1,768 sq.-ft.), boathouse, carriage house and caretakers quarters overlooking the Satellite Channel. Built in 2002, it features a 24-foot vaulted ceiling living room and two fireplaces.

Also located on Lands End Road, the third listing comes with a price tag of $7.9 million. Built in 2018, 792 Lands End Rd. is a 0.72-acre lot featuring a custom-built oceanfront home with a heated driveway. The home features four bedrooms with full ensuites as well as an additional 2.5 bathrooms. The property also features a one-bedroom, one-bath guesthouse with a full kitchen.

Wherever the royals plan to rest their heads, there are plenty of options for them to choose from in North Saanich.

-With files from the Associated Press

ALSO READ: Royal deal clears way for Harry, Meghan part-time Canada move: experts

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan to give up ‘royal highness’ titles

ALSO READ: Prince Harry: ‘Powerful media’ is why he’s stepping away

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Located at 9750 West Saanich Rd., this North Saanich mansion is on the market for $10.25 million. (Realtor.ca photo)

Previous story
PHOTOS: Heavy snowfall breaks window, causing avalanche into B.C. newsroom office

Just Posted

Victoria man out $6,000 in latest gift card phone scam

Fraudsters claimed to be a member of a bank’s “fraud sting team”

Homes fit for royals for sale in North Saanich

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to Greater Victoria

Police investigate homicide after man found dead in vehicle in Langford

West Shore RCMP, VIIMCU investigating

George Jay parents tired of dog poop left on school’s fields

Parents advocate for stronger fines, more signage in the neighbourhood

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver near Sooke

Driver crossed four lanes of traffic and back over again, barely missing three other vehicles

VIDEO: Protesters block entrance to Victoria government building to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Activists want Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs demands to be upheld, observed and respected

POLL: How closely have you been following the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be moving to Vancouver Island?

The last several weeks have been a virtual smorgasbord for Royal Family… Continue reading

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

B.C. player becomes only second Canadian to enter Hall of Fame of Baseball

Walker received 76.6 percent of the Baseball Writers of America Association vote

PHOTOS: Heavy snowfall breaks window, causing avalanche into B.C. newsroom office

It was a chaotic start to the week for the Kitimat Northern Sentinel

Canadian law firm launches class action on behalf of Iran flight victims

Flight 752 was shot down by Iran shortly after take off

Mission Hill cellarman fired after mistakenly dumping $162K of wine down the drain

The former employee filed a grievance with the West Kelowna winery but was unsuccesful

Police suspect foul play in Cowichan Tribes death

Police are looking at foul play in relation to a death on… Continue reading

Hospital patient pleads guilty to dumbbell assault of nurse in Abbotsford

Neale Heath admits to assault causing bodily harm in attack last September

Most Read