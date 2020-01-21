Homes fit for royals for sale in North Saanich

Located at 9750 West Saanich Rd., this North Saanich mansion is on the market for $10.25 million. (Realtor.ca photo)

Paparazzi photographed Meghan Markle back in North Saanich’s Horth Hill Regional Park on Monday, bouncing baby Archie while walking two dogs and being trailed by security.

Prince Harry reunited with Meghan and their eight-month-old son Monday night, landing at Victoria’s International Airport before being whisked away in a waiting SUV.

The family spent the holidays at a mansion in North Saanich and are rumoured to be returning to live on the Island at least part-time.

The palace announced Saturday that the prince and his wife will give up public funding and try to become financially independent. The couple, who were named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day, are expected to spend most of their time in Canada while maintaining a home in England near Windsor Castle – in an attempt to build a more peaceful life.

Here are three current listings in North Saanich fit for royalty.

The first, and most expensive, listing in the area is located at 9750 West Saanich Rd. and comes with a price tag of $10.25 million. According to realtor.ca, this oceanfront country estate is known as Chateau De Lis and it fronts the Saanich Inlet on a six-acre property. Built in 2007, this French chateau-style home is 9,700-square-feet with a 2,136-sq.-ft. guest cottage and a 1,142-sq.-ft. caretaker accommodation. The main house features eight bathrooms, four bedrooms, six fireplaces and a 10-seat theatre.

On the market for $9 million, 528/538 Lands End Rd. features seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. This 2.15-acre oceanfront estate is hidden by dense forest and features a main residence (5,853 sq.-ft.), guesthouse (1,768 sq.-ft.), boathouse, carriage house and caretakers quarters overlooking the Satellite Channel. Built in 2002, it features a 24-foot vaulted ceiling living room and two fireplaces.

Also located on Lands End Road, the third listing comes with a price tag of $7.9 million. Built in 2018, 792 Lands End Rd. is a 0.72-acre lot featuring a custom-built oceanfront home with a heated driveway. The home features four bedrooms with full ensuites as well as an additional 2.5 bathrooms. The property also features a one-bedroom, one-bath guesthouse with a full kitchen.

Wherever the royals plan to rest their heads, there are plenty of options for them to choose from in North Saanich.

-With files from the Associated Press

