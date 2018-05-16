Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said

Some have called it the next gold-verses-blue dress debacle.

A widely-shared audio clip is polarizing social media users, with some hearing a voice saying “Laurel” and others “Yanny.”

The computer-generated sound bit surfaced online earlier this week.

The latest internet sensation has brought many back to the photo of the dress that caused nothing short of physical altercations between friends and family in 2015. Some said the dress was white and gold, others blue and black.

The true colour of the dress remains a mystery.

Some users online have suggested that age of the person, as well as frequency, play a role in what word people hear.

So which do you hear?

Previous story
B.C.’s Ninny the goat, Kona the dog turn heads while out for daily walks
Next story
Victoria tops Christie’s luxury housing markets list

Just Posted

City of Victoria shares launch of Ramadan with local imam

Month-long fast, other elements of Muslim celebration begin May 17; city to participate May 25

Gonzales neighbourhood on lookout after second seal stops briefly at beach

A group of volunteers in Gonzales neighbourhood watches over the beach after… Continue reading

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Victoria tops Christie’s luxury housing markets list

Ranking due to strong sales growth and high housing demand

Railway groups disappointed with premier’s comments

Advocates maintain rail is still best option

‘Sex dolls’ help biologist study turtle mating habits

3D-printed ‘sex dolls’ help Carleton biologist find out what turtles find attractive in a female

Coroner’s inquest confirms man suffered brain aneurysm in Saanich Police custody

Andre Boucher fell terminally ill while in Saanich Police custody in 2016

Ballet Victoria celebrates 15 years with a new twist on an old classic

Dance company restages Peter Pan, the first show it ever performed, this Friday and Saturday

Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships

Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

B.C. to match up to $20M in Red Cross donations for flood victims

Premier John Horgan said dollar-for-dollar campaign to run until July 31

Ottawa ushers in new rules for e-cigarettes

Law will give adults easier access to e-cigarettes and vaping supplies

Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said

B.C. fires back in escalating Trans Mountain pipeline battle

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson spar over pipeline on Fraser flood tour

Most Read

  • Victoria tops Christie’s luxury housing markets list

    Ranking due to strong sales growth and high housing demand

  • Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

    Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said