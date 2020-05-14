Lockdown: Eerie footage of empty Kelowna streets captured by videographer

The clips in the video were captured over several mornings in Kelowna, showing several vacant areas

A look down Kelowna’s usually-busy Bernard Avenue in Shawn Talbot’s video ‘Lockdown: An Aerial Time Capsule For Kelowna’. (Shawn Talbot photo)

Vacant streets, empty parking lots and an eerily quiet downtown Kelowna are all showcased in a local photographer’s video time capsule of Kelowna during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The clips in the video shot by Shawn Talbot were captured over several mornings in Kelowna, at the peak of the lockdowns implemented during the pandemic.

“This reminder of the quiet and the stillness in our community at that time is dedicated to the countless essential workers and their families who put their health and safety on the line for all of us,” Talbot wrote in his video’s description on YouTube.

Talbot is a Kelowna photographer who has been recognized for his work by National Geographic and the Smithsonian Institute.

Watch the video here:

