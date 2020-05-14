A look down Kelowna’s usually-busy Bernard Avenue in Shawn Talbot’s video ‘Lockdown: An Aerial Time Capsule For Kelowna’. (Shawn Talbot photo)

Lockdown: Eerie footage of empty Kelowna streets captured by videographer

The clips in the video were captured over several mornings in Kelowna, showing several vacant areas

Vacant streets, empty parking lots and an eerily quiet downtown Kelowna are all showcased in a local photographer’s video time capsule of Kelowna during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The clips in the video shot by Shawn Talbot were captured over several mornings in Kelowna, at the peak of the lockdowns implemented during the pandemic.

“This reminder of the quiet and the stillness in our community at that time is dedicated to the countless essential workers and their families who put their health and safety on the line for all of us,” Talbot wrote in his video’s description on YouTube.

Talbot is a Kelowna photographer who has been recognized for his work by National Geographic and the Smithsonian Institute.

Watch the video here:

READ MORE: Vernon man arrested after alleged assault of Kelowna General Hospital nurse

READ MORE: Kelowna cab driver accused of sexual assault has trial postponed due to COVID-19

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prom Is On: Canadian teens organize virtual grad event to benefit Kids Help Phone

Just Posted

Saanich police return bike stolen more than three years ago

Bike among many stolen items recovered during a search warrant execution in early May

Two drivers clocked doing twice the posted speed limit on rural Saanich road

Police impounded both vehicles over long weekend

Tourism task force creates 18-month survival strategy for Greater Victoria

Industry suffering massive losses during COVID-19 pandemic

VIDEO: Fireworks light up Oak Bay skies for ‘private’ birthday celebration

Cold Water Divers Inc. launched the show from the waters near the Oak Bay Beach Hotel

Break and enters to sheds, storage units up 263 per cent: Victoria police

Residential break and enters also rise during pandemic

VIDEO: West Shore RCMP officer and canine partner featured in police week video

Cpl. Sansome and police dog Erik star in RCMP production

POLL: Are you happy with the reopening plan for B.C.?

Last week provincial officials unveiled their “Go-Forward Strategy,” which included a plans… Continue reading

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

COVID-19: The Bay set to reopen B.C. stores

Hudson’s Bay locations closed mid-March amid ongoing pandemic to reopen Tuesday with modifications

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Ottawa announces $469M for fish harvesters with sector-specific grant, benefit

The Fish Harvester Benefit offers income support covering 75 per cent of losses for eligible harvesters

COVID-19 restrictions may aid B.C.’s ongoing battle against invasive mussels

Dave Bennett, chairman of the Invasive Species Council of BC, says users of all types of watercraft must be extra vigilant

Tofino Bus Service wants to cancel service to the north island

“There is no model without subsidy that makes [this service] sustainable.”

Mali, the grizzly shot after an epic relocation, to be buried today on First Nation’s land

Mamalilikulla chief, Richard Sumner said despite unanswered questions, they will not press for further investigation

Most Read