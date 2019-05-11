London Drugs Amateur Photographer of the Year contest is back for 2019

The Black Press Media-partnered contest will feature two new categories

The London Drugs 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest returns to Black Press Media readers with a twist this year.

The contest will feature two new categories, West Coast Adventure and Mobile Phone Entry.

Last year, we received more than 25,000 photos from across Western Canada, with Harrison Hot Springs resident Angeline Haslett taking home the title for her photo of a singer in the throes of a performance.

READ MORE: Meet the winners of the London Drugs 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest

This year’s prizes include London Drugs gift cards valued at a total of $6,000, and a trip for two to see the northern lights in the Yukon, valued at $1,800 from Air North. Other sponsors include Northern Vision Development and Northern Tales Travel Services.

The categories this year are scenic Canada, wildlife, love where you live, festivals + events, people, mobile phone entry, and West Coast adventure.

To enter for a chance to be crowned the London Drugs 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year, click here.

