In this Oct. 1, 2018, photo, moderator Alex Trebek speaks during a gubernatorial debate between Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican Scott Wagner in Hershey, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Man wins over $110K, breaks single-day record on ‘Jeopardy!’

James Holzhauer of Las Vegas smashed the previous record of $77,000 set in 2010

A 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas won more than $110,000 on “Jeopardy!” on Tuesday, breaking the record for single-day cash winnings on the trivia television game show.

The show says in a statement that James Holzhauer won $110,914 during the episode. The previous episode record of $77,000 was set by Roger Craig in 2010.

READ MORE: Clash of ‘Jeopardy!’ titans ends with $1 million runaway win

Tuesday’s win was the fourth consecutive victory for Holzhauer, whose winnings total more than $244,000. He will face two new challengers Wednesday.

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek revealed in March that he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer but said he intends to fight the disease and keep on working.

The episode that aired Tuesday was taped Feb. 11.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTO: Moose on the loose in northern B.C.
Next story
‘Single non-white jacket’: RCMP write personal ad to find lost coat’s owner

Just Posted

Fund launched for victims of fatal Esquimalt apartment fire

Difficult fire would have been worse if not for coordinated efforts of four departments

Saanich councillor accuses colleagues of working outside the ‘public eye’

Coun. Nathalie Chambers says process behind proposed housing forum ‘has run afoul of good governance’

CRD showcases beaver activity for your young eager beavers

Guided walk to beaver lodge in Saanich runs April 13

Old-growth forest webinar launches Thursday

Sierra Club offers six-week crash course into the mechanics of the issue

Saanich police received possible cougar sighting near middle school

Possible sighting Wednesday morning near Gordon Head Middle School

VIDEO: Scientists reveal first image ever made of black hole

They were first theorized by Albert Einstein

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

Wildfire breaks out near Pemberton

The blaze is 50 hectares

Forestry, recreation squeezed by B.C. caribou recovery strategy

Herds fade away, even in parks protected from development

Opioid overdoses claimed more than 3,200 lives in first nine months of 2018

Fentanyl and other fentanyl-related substances continue to be a ‘major driver’

‘Single non-white jacket’: RCMP write personal ad to find lost coat’s owner

A jacket with ‘something valuable’ in pocket was found behind North Vancouver Salvation Army

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

Four rabbits dead as ‘extremely infectious’ virus returns to Vancouver Island

Four feral rabbits die near Parksville from rabbit hemorrhagic disease that swept area last year

Most Read