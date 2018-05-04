At least one B.C. company celebrated May 4th with some sweet treats from a galaxy far, far away. (Empire Donuts/Instagram)

May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Victoria’s Empire Donuts quickly sold out of their Star Wars themed items

It’s Star Wars Day and one Vancouver Island doughnut shop went all out with their assortment of sweet treats modelled after characters from one of the most popular movie franchises in history.

Empire Donuts in Victoria has a loyal following, and they probably made a few new fans this morning when they unveiled their theme for May 4.

If you were lucky enough to get there early, you were greeted with Chewbacca dolls, Stormtrooper heads and intergalactic galaxy doughnuts.

And to wash down those sweet confections, another local Island company rolled out May the 4th root beer from Victoria Soda Works.

Sales were fast and furious, with Empire announcing they had already sold out of all their doughnuts by 9:30 a.m.

Needless to say, the force was strong with those who woke up early enough to purchase these delectable items.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Some Canadian Starbucks shops to close for bias, inclusivity training

Just Posted

Victoria police searching downtown for credit card fraud suspect

Photo shows woman with small white and black dog

Plaskett telescope turns 100; recognized as national historic site

The Dominion Astrophysical Observatory in Saanich has made astronomical discoveries since 1918

Phillips spring beer boosts levidrome brand

Phillips’ Levidrome, Imperial Regal Lager inspired by Victoria boy’s word

Suspect wanted in connection to West Shore property crimes

West Shore RCMP asks for public’s help to identify suspect

Victoria loses bid to host 2020 North American Indigenous Games

Songhees Nation Chief Ron Sam says there is disappointment, but honoured to have been considered

VIDEO: Fighting for the first time

Reporter Dawn Gibson steps into the boxing ring to compete in a real fight for the first time

May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Victoria’s Empire Donuts quickly sold out of their Star Wars themed items

B.C. parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Culture Guard’s Kari Simpson has been using a former student’s photo in presentations.

Homegrown Victoria player leads Royals’ WHL 2018 Bantam Draft list

Yale Academy defenceman Nolan Bentham taken 13th overall

Some Canadian Starbucks shops to close for bias, inclusivity training

Starbucks Canada president Michael Conway said sessions will will address implicit bias

Hawaii lava evacuees wake to uncertain future

63 evacuees and more than a dozen dogs and a dozen more cat are displaced

Saanich gears up for emergency preparedness week

Being prepared for the next emergency begins at home. That is the… Continue reading

Whitecaps hope teen Alphonso Davies brings relief in Minnesota

At five-foot-11 and 160 pounds, Davies has grown physically from when he first joined the team

Arctic ice melt, increased shipping endangers whales: study

Predictions difficult due to increased ice floe melt, data provided by different models, expert says

Most Read