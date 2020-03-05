Moose rescued by B.C. conservation officers, Good Samaritans after falling through ice

A moose fell through ice on March 4, 2020 in Fort St. John. B.C. Conservation Officers were quick to help rescue the moose and put it back on solid ground. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service photo)
A moose fell through ice on March 4, 2020 in Fort St. John. B.C. Conservation Officers were quick to help rescue the moose and put it back on solid ground. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service photo)
A moose fell through ice on March 4, 2020 in Fort St. John. B.C. Conservation Officers were quick to help rescue the moose and put it back on solid ground. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service photo)
A moose fell through ice on March 4, 2020 in Fort St. John. B.C. Conservation Officers were quick to help rescue the moose and put it back on solid ground. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service photo)

No call is too large for B.C. Conservation Officers.

A moose is back on solid ground after falling through some ice near Fort St. John on Wednesday, thanks to a team of conservation officers and their quick actions.

According to the agency, the moose was found in water nearly up to its neck. That’s when officers, with the help of nearby bystanders, were able to safely help the large animal out of the pond.

“As we say in the North, ‘many hands makes for light work,’” the agency said in a post on social media, thanking those who helped.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Conservation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

Just Posted

Five arrested after refusing to leave BC Legislature building

Wet’suwet’en activists says discussions ‘broke down’ with Indigenous relations minister

Saanich Fire responds to early morning house fire

The D crew were on scene at 4:40 a.m. fire is contained

Victoria unlikely to make decisions about Sir John A. Macdonald statue until 2022

A well-attended reconciliation dialogue discussed Macdonald’s history

Saanich councillor issues a quiz challenge to test residents’ knowledge of CRD, Saanich

‘There are lots of interesting things to know about our region,’ councillor says

Propeller from Saanich plane crash found in resident’s back yard

Plane engine’s serial number located on propeller

VIDEO: Ottawa considering funds to help people, business as COVID-19 spreads

The risk of community transmission of the virus is still considered low in Canada

POLL: Are you stocking up on supplies as a result of COVID-19?

Concern is reaching a fever pitch as the number of cases of… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

It’s up to all Wet’suwet’en people to work through agreement: Bellegarde

The focus of the draft agreement is Wet’suwet’en rights and land title

Vancouver Island ticket a $2 million BC 6/49 jackpot winner

Someone who bought a lottery ticketon Vancovuer Island is a multi-millionaire. The… Continue reading

Struggling Canucks drop fourth straight, fall 4-2 to Coyotes

Vancouver still holds Western Conference wild-card spot

B.C. rink ends Brier with loss

Defending champion Team Canada wins 9-3 over Jim Cotter rink, who finish with 2-5 record

VIDEO: Black Press Media editor Sarah Grochowski up for an Emmy Award

Her 2018 documentary segment Highway Mike uncovers the opioid crisis in Harlem, New York

Moose rescued by B.C. conservation officers, Good Samaritans after falling through ice

The moose had fallen through the ice on a pond in Fort St. John

Most Read