Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might leave Greater Victoria for Tinseltown

According to media reports, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, might be looking to move Los Angeles, at least for time being. (Black Press Media File)

Various media are reporting that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle might be leaving North Saanich, at least for a while.

Canada’s National Post, quoting E! News, is reporting that the couple could be leaving the area for Los Angeles in hoping to spend some of their time in that city, fuelling speculation that Markle wants to get back into acting.

Questions about the couple’s economic future have emerged ever since their decision to step back as senior members of the British monarchy. The couple, along with their son Archie, are said to be staying in North Saanich after having formalized their part-time move to Canada following an arrangement that will see couple cease their duties. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use the titles “royal highness” or receive public funds for their work as they seek to establish more private, independent lives.

RELATED: Local Monarchist says Saanich Peninsula would be a ‘great place’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

RELATED: Lawyer lays out legalities for photography in public after paparazzi descend on North Saanich

RELATED: Four things ‘not’ to do if you run into Prince Harry and Meghan in B.C.

RELATED: North Saanich store declares itself media free zone to discourage paparazzi

Bruce Hallsor, a local spokesperson for the Monarchist League of Canada, said last month that he expects that their professional opportunities are going to lie outside the Victoria region. “Whatever they do, will probably involve a fair bit of travelling to the UK, to Los Angeles. So it may well be that they want to be near a major international airport like Toronto or Vancouver, so that they can get direct flights to a lot of places.”

The couple spent the Christmas holidays in the region and prevailing theories see the couple establishing themselves in Greater Victoria. Hallsor, however, said Greater Victoria residents cannot be sure the couple will end up choosing this part of the world. “They are here temporarily while they figure things out,” he said. “I don’t think they are going to know where they are going to settle until they figure out how they are going to earn a living and what their jobs are going to be.”

Hallsor added later he doesn’t see anything stopping Markle from doing some acting. “Obviously, she is going to want to be careful about the roles that she would choose,” he said. “If she were doing tasteful, appropriate things, I would think she would command a pretty good dollar with her newfound stature.”

The Peninsula News Review could not independently confirm the information quoted by the National Post.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com