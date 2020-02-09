According to media reports, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, might be looking to move Los Angeles, at least for time being. (Black Press Media File)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might leave Greater Victoria for Tinseltown

Media report fuels speculation that Markle might resume her acting career

Various media are reporting that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle might be leaving North Saanich, at least for a while.

Canada’s National Post, quoting E! News, is reporting that the couple could be leaving the area for Los Angeles in hoping to spend some of their time in that city, fuelling speculation that Markle wants to get back into acting.

Questions about the couple’s economic future have emerged ever since their decision to step back as senior members of the British monarchy. The couple, along with their son Archie, are said to be staying in North Saanich after having formalized their part-time move to Canada following an arrangement that will see couple cease their duties. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use the titles “royal highness” or receive public funds for their work as they seek to establish more private, independent lives.

RELATED: Local Monarchist says Saanich Peninsula would be a ‘great place’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

RELATED: Lawyer lays out legalities for photography in public after paparazzi descend on North Saanich

RELATED: Four things ‘not’ to do if you run into Prince Harry and Meghan in B.C.

RELATED: North Saanich store declares itself media free zone to discourage paparazzi

Bruce Hallsor, a local spokesperson for the Monarchist League of Canada, said last month that he expects that their professional opportunities are going to lie outside the Victoria region. “Whatever they do, will probably involve a fair bit of travelling to the UK, to Los Angeles. So it may well be that they want to be near a major international airport like Toronto or Vancouver, so that they can get direct flights to a lot of places.”

The couple spent the Christmas holidays in the region and prevailing theories see the couple establishing themselves in Greater Victoria. Hallsor, however, said Greater Victoria residents cannot be sure the couple will end up choosing this part of the world. “They are here temporarily while they figure things out,” he said. “I don’t think they are going to know where they are going to settle until they figure out how they are going to earn a living and what their jobs are going to be.”

Hallsor added later he doesn’t see anything stopping Markle from doing some acting. “Obviously, she is going to want to be careful about the roles that she would choose,” he said. “If she were doing tasteful, appropriate things, I would think she would command a pretty good dollar with her newfound stature.”

The Peninsula News Review could not independently confirm the information quoted by the National Post.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chilliwack dog in New York vying for top spot at 144th annual Westminster dog show

Just Posted

Real estate sales in Greater Victoria show signs of recovery

President of Victoria Real Estate Board calls on municipalities to cut red tape, bureaucracy

More than $20,000 raised for Coldest Night of the Year walk weeks before event

The walk will take place on Feb. 22 in Victoria and Langford

James Bay resident starts response petition in favour of Dallas Road campers

Three petitions now launched regarding Dallas Road camping issue

Stem cell drive at UVic aims to find lifesaving donors for patients in need

Drive takes place on Feb. 12

Community rallies around young Langford soccer player with cancer diagnosis

More than $15,000 raised for teen diagnosed with B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

VIDEO: Solar Orbiter to provide first look at sun’s poles

New project aims to discover new parts of the bright star

POLL: What is the most frustrating intersection in Greater Victoria?

Getting around Greater Victoria can be frustrating on the best of days.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Flames snap Vancouver’s 9-game home winning streak with 6-2 triumph

Dube has 3 points as Calgary powers past Canucks

Chilliwack dog in New York vying for top spot at 144th annual Westminster dog show

Bella is the only German shepherd from B.C. competing this weekend

11 more arrested as RCMP continue to enforce injunction against Wet’suwet’en pipeline opponents

Mounties reached the last and final camp along the access road south of Houston Saturday

Searchers for missing Comox Valley man Michael Gazetas seek truck owner

Want to identify a truck which was heading west on Highway 28 the day Gazetas disappeared

Names in the mix: an updated list of potential Conservative leadership contenders

Deadline to register as a candidate is Feb. 27

B.C. man who alleged racial profiling at restaurant wants end to dispute

First Nations man says customer service he received was different than other patrons

Most Read