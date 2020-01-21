FILE - In this Monday Nov. 27, 2017 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London. As the British royal family wrestles with the future roles of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, it could look to Europe for examples of how princes and princesses have tried to carve out careers away from the pomp and ceremony of their families’ traditional duties. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

Prince Harry reunites with Meghan and Archie in Victoria

Buckingham Palace said Tuesday it would not comment on private matters

Prince Harry has reunited with his wife Meghan in Canada as he steps back from royal duties.

Video from Sky News shows Harry landing at Victoria’s airport on Vancouver Island late Monday. The prince, Meghan and their 8-month-old son Archie are reportedly staying at at mansion on the island off Canada’s Pacific coast. The video shows Harry stepping off a small passenger plane and getting into an SUV on the tarmac.

Buckingham Palace said Tuesday it would not comment on private matters.

The palace announced Saturday that the prince and his wife will give up public funding and try to become financially independent. The couple, who were named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day, are expected to spend most of their time in Canada while maintaining a home in England near Windsor Castle in an attempt to build a more peaceful life.

A photographer spotted a smiling Meghan on a hike with Archie and her two dogs, trailed by her security detail, on Vancouver island on Monday.

They spent the holiday season on Vancouver Island, but is unclear where in Canada they will settle. Meghan worked for seven years in Toronto where she filmed the TV series “Suits.”

The Associated Press

