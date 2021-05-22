Friday, May 28, 2021 is Hamburger Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Friday, May 28, 2021 is Hamburger Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 23 to 29

Hamburger Day, Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day and Geek Pride Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In May, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Photo Month and Italian Beef Week.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, May 23: Turtle Day, Title Track Day, Taffy Day.

Monday, May 24: Brothers’ Day, Escargot Day, Scavenger Hunt Day.

Tuesday, May 25: Tap Dance Day, Towel Day, Wine Day, Geek Pride Day.

Wednesday, May 26: Dracula Day, Blueberry Cheesecake Day, Paper Airplane Day, Senior Health and Fitness Day.

Thursday, May 27: Sunscreen Day, Cellophane Tape Day, Grape Popsicle Day.

Friday, May 28: Hamburger Day, Amnesty International Day, Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Saturday, May 29: Mount Everest Day, Paper Clip Day, Coq Au Vin Day, Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A new reason to swipe right? U.S. dating apps adding vax badges

Just Posted

A transaction is made at the Hugs Donuts vendor during the Greater Vancouver Drive-Thru Food Truck Festival at the Chilliwack Coliseum parking lot on Saturday, March 27, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Lottery will drive selection of 10 food trucks for Saanich parks pilot

Vendors to be drawn May 31 for summer stint in Beckwith, Cadboro-Gyro, Gorge Waterway parks

Coffee is on tap and volunteer Mary Huxley will bring it out for patrons of the Willows Beach Tea Room in Oak Bay. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Steady stream of customers remains despite take-out only option at Oak Bay eatery

Willows Beach Tea Room is open seven days a week

Whistle Buoy’s NFT artwork and limited edition can for NFT IPA. (Isaiah Archer/Whistle Buoys)
Victoria brewery crafts uniqe non-fungible token: NFT beer

The winning bidder for the NFT beer receives one of 250 exclusive NFT IPA cans

Vanessa Sjo organized an anti-racism rally through the streets of Victoria in June 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
71% BIPOC experience racism in Greater Victoria, report finds

Residents report feeling undervalued, isolated and unsafe due to race, ethnicity

A driver was in this sticky situation on Friday evening after driving down the Wharf Street bike lane. (Photo courtesy of VicPD’s traffic unit/ Twitter)
Driver parks on steps outside Victoria hotel after trip down Wharf Street bike lane

The driver wasn’t impaired and nobody was injured

Teenah LeBlanc owns Folklore Farm in Courtenay, where she breeds Nigerian dwarf goats. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Vancouver Island goat business a hit with the kids

Folklore Farm specializes in Nigerian dwarf goats

RCMP stock photo. (Black Press)
Body recovered from Cowichan River in Duncan

RCMP and BC Coroners Service working to establish identity and other details

Naomi Pope’s ‘Magical Macktush’ won Mosaic Forest Management’s 2020 photo contest. Whose entry will win this year? (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Capture west coast’s beauty this summer and win camping passes with Mosaic

Last year’s photo contest drew 450 entries as people headed outdoors

Nanaimo RCMP investigate the scene of a crash at Cranberry Road and the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday, May 20. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Woman dies in car crash on the highway in Nanaimo

RCMP say alcohol and speed may have been factors in crash at Cranberry Road and Trans-Canada Highway

B.C. restaurants are slated to reopen to indoor dining for the first time in nearly a month Tuesday, May 25. (Unsplash)
B.C. restaurants gearing up to welcome patrons indoors Tuesday

‘Restrictions end at midnight Monday so service Tuesday will be wide open,’ says B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices president

Rail shipment of lumber from B.C.’s Interior. (Black Press Media files)
Despite shortage, U.S. moves to double some Canadian lumber duties

B.C. industry says American builders, home buyers will pay

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
420 more COVID-19 cases for B.C. Friday as health orders reviewed

319 in hospital, down from 331 Thursday, six more deaths

Officers on the Delta Police Department’s new violence suppression team targeting the ongoing gang conflict are now wearing body-worn cameras for officer safety reasons. The move marks the first time that a front-line patrol police team in B.C. will be using body-worn cameras on a regular basis, according to the device’s manufacturer, Axom. (Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police anti-gang team first in B.C. to use body-worn cameras

DPD launched interdiction team May 15; have since seized drugs, cash and sword from alleged gangsters

“Circuit-breaker” restrictions on public dining remain in effect over the Victoria Day weekend. File photo
B.C.’s COVID-19 inspectors will be watching how you eat this long weekend

Police also warn that restrictions against large gatherings also remain in effect

Most Read