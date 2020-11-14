Tuesday, Nov. 17 is Take a Hike Day. Above, people hike Elk Mountain on Sept. 5, 2014 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 15 to 21

Take a Hike Day, Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day and Adoption Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In November, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Road Safety Week, Peanut Butter Lovers’ Month and Movember.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Nov. 15: Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day, I Love to Write Day, Bundt Cake Day.

Monday, Nov. 16: Fast Food Day, Clarinet Day, Have a Party with Your Bear Day, Button Day.

Tuesday, Nov. 17: Take a Hike Day, World Prematurity Day, Homemade Bread Day, Unfriend Day.

Wednesday, Nov. 18: Housing Day, Adoption Day, Apple Cider Day, Push Button Phone Day.

Thursday, Nov. 19: Use Less Stuff Day, World Toilet Day, International Men’s Day.

Friday, Nov. 20: Name Your PC Day, National Absurdity Day, Universal Children’s Day.

Saturday, Nov. 21: World Hello Day, Red Mitten Day, World Television Day, Stuffing Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

