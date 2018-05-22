VIDEO: Footage of 2 shrieking lynx posted by Canadians goes viral

The videos — one shot by a man and his girlfriend — show two lynx sitting face-to-face, shrieking

An Ontario man who shot a viral video of two lynx shrieking in each other’s faces says he’s no stranger to the animals, but was shocked by what he saw.

“I knew right away it was going to be a rare, special capture,” said Ed Trist, who lives off the grid in the northern reaches of Ontario.

Lynx are normally skittish, he noted, so he was surprised that the creatures stuck around after he, his girlfriend and his 11-year-old daughter came across them while driving their ATV down a logging road on Friday evening.

The videos — one shot by Trist, one by his girlfriend — show two lynx sitting face-to-face, shrieking, their foreheads nearly touching.

In a phone interview on Tuesday, Trist likened the sound to that of children yelling.

At one point in the video, one of the cats takes a swipe at the other, but neither backs down.

“This is so frickin’ cool,” Trist can be heard saying in the video. “This is so cool! Who runs into this?”

Neither Trist nor his daughter was scared, he said, noting that they were both “used to it.”

“I see them often, but just brief glimpses,” he said.

Trist said the cats were still at it when he left after about 10 minutes of watching, so he doesn’t know which one came out on top in the non-violent faceoff.

By early Tuesday, the videos had together amassed more than 12 million views and drawn attention from around the world.

Trist said he’s been fielding calls from Australia, Germany and the U.K.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor as millions watch

Just Posted

Oak Bay youth give teens a voice, explore homelessness, talk to seniors for podcasts

Teens pleased as teacher adds podcast creation to English 12 class

PHOTOS: 120th Annual Victoria Day Parade

Check out the photo gallery, watch our live feed of the festivities

Canadian National Standup Paddleboard races in Sidney this weekend

Three day event on the Sidney waterfront, May 25 to 27

UPDATE: Missing senior Elsie Habbick has been found

The Victoria senior was reported missing Monday afternoon

Indigenous artist in residence featured at this week’s Open Space gathering

Lindsay Delaronde lends her knowledge of Iroquois culture to the latest Guest House 2018 event

VIDEO: Tide pool school draws a crowd to explore seaside in Oak Bay

Friends of Uplands Park hosted the inter-tidal exploration at Cattle Point on… Continue reading

UBC professor claims victory at B.C. car race

A physics engineering professor had the fastest time during Kelowna hill climb race

Photo gallery: Saanich athletes at Island track and field championships

Sarah Kedves jumps to most inspirational award at track and field championships

MP Karina Gould back to Hill with baby Oliver for electoral reform bill

Gould brought Oliver to work with her as she resumed duties as democratic institutions minister

VIDEO: Footage of 2 shrieking lynx posted by Canadians goes viral

The videos — one shot by a man and his girlfriend — show two lynx sitting face-to-face, shrieking

Teen must repay $37M for starting Oregon wildfire

A teenager who started a major wildfire in Oregon has been ordered to pay restitution

UPDATE: Woman dies in ocean accident near Tofino hours before daughter’s wedding

“We are so thankful to everyone who helped our mom.”

Canada’s G7 goal on development: luring private capital to poor nations

G7 finance and international development ministers convene in British Columbia next week

Congressional leaders to review information on Russia probe

Trump said he will “demand” that the Justice Department open an investigation into whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Footage of 2 shrieking lynx posted by Canadians goes viral

    The videos — one shot by a man and his girlfriend — show two lynx sitting face-to-face, shrieking