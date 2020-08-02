VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

Critter Care Wildlife Society trainers taught animals how to swim for first time. (Critter Care Wildlife Society/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Nathan Wagstaffe, a senior wildlife technician at Critter Care Wildlife Society held swimming lessons for seven baby otters that were recently adopted by the rescue facility.

Otters do not know how to swim and must be taught by their mothers.

Wagstaffe can be seen in a pool at Critter Care on a Facebook Live video, gently letting the animals find their way into the water before guiding several of them and holding them upright for an inaugural dip.

Critter Care Wildlife Society has rescued over 50,000 animals in the past 30 years.

The rescue facility, located in south Langley, is open to the public only two days of the year during its annual open house, but this year’s event will not be moving ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 also forced the non-profit charity to cancel internships from abroad and they are now in search of locals to fill those positions.

The society accepts donations at its facility located at 481 216 Street or online at www.crittercarewildlife.org.

