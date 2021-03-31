Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive outside the city recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive outside the city recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)

VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

A Williams Lake resident is considering buying a lottery ticket after luckily stumbling across a rare, white moose while out for a scenic drive during the weekend.

“People have always told me I’m lucky but this one kind of trumps them all,” said Hattie Deyo, who managed to capture a video and photographs from the encounter on a back road in the Cariboo outside Williams Lake.

“It was with its mom, which was a brown moose. I didn’t know what it was at first. I thought it was a cow with long legs.”

Growing up in a rural home, Deyo said she’s heard of white moose, also called spirit moose, sightings before, however, never imagined she would witness one first hand.

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

Deyo said after she parked her vehicle the mother of the white moose calf carried on, but it stayed behind.

“It didn’t go anywhere,” she said. “It was really cool and stood there for about 10 minutes … then it just casually strolled away.”

Cariboo Chilcotin Zone Conservation Officer Service Sgt. Jeff Tyre said in his roughly 14-year career he’s never come across a white moose.

“It’s definitely unique,” he said. “You’ll only ever see one like that in your lifetime.”

 


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CariboovideoWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. home to three of Canada’s best beaches

Just Posted

Saanich police are seeking a suspect accused of nabbing nearly $300 worth of Lego from a department store in the 3600-block of Saanich Road on March 15. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/Facebook)
Police seek suspect accused of nabbing nearly $300 worth of Lego in Saanich

Store security camera captures image of suspect allegedly taking six Lego kits without paying

A Greater Victoria Realtor started a GoFundMe to raise $250,000 for the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre following numerous allegations of sexual assault against local real estate agents. (Courtesy of Victoria Sexual Assault Centre)
Fourth Greater Victoria real estate agent fired over allegations of sexual assault

Three agents were associated with Engel and Volkers, one associated with RE/MAX

Hunting and trapping wolves on Vancouver Island are a regulated activity, the ministry said in a statement. Hunters have a three-wolf limit. There is no limit to trapping wolves. (Pixabay photo)
Sooke mayor calls for pause on wolf hunting

Maja Tait urges suspension of recreational wolf hunting until study completed on its impacts

The budget airline Swoop announced Wednesday that it’ll be adding flights into Victoria from Toronto and Edmonton, beginning in late May. (Swoop Airlines/Contributed)
Budget airline Swoop offers flights from Toronto, Edmonton to Victoria come May

The airline also announced two new routes to Kelowna, from Hamilton and Winnipeg.

The Township of Esquimalt is looking to find the owner of this boat after it hasn’t been claimed in over a month. (Photo: Township of Esquimalt)
Esquimalt wants to get a boat back to its owner

The boat was recovered near Dellwood Road after it hadn’t been used for more than a month

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Would you get the AstraZeneca vaccine if you were able to get vaccinated early?

While most COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed to those in their 70s… Continue reading

Natalie West is ecstatic that her cat Mittens has back all five of her kittens, which were stolen from their home early Tuesday morning (March 30). The family has also temporarily adopted an additional five. (Photo: Jacques West)
Five newborn cats stolen from Abbotsford have been returned

Cat Mittens also becomes a mom to another 5 abandoned kittens

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix (right) and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide updates on the COVID-19 situation in the legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. hits record high of 1,013 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

As Easter weekend approaches, health officials discourage non-local travel during the holiday

BC Place Stadium in a photo posted to cisc-icca.ca.
BC Place, Olympic Stadium officials express NFL game interest

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has set its sights on playing in Canada as part of it expanding its regular season from 16 games to 17

The B.C. Securities Commission says anyone who hasn’t paid fines related to investment misconduct is at risk of losing their vehicle insurance, renewal of a driver’s licence or plates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. residents with unpaid securities fines could lose driving privileges

Canada’s first such law has come into effect, giving the commission power to block driving privileges if $3,000 or more is owed

AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at a homeless shelter in Romford, east London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Augstein
Lower Mainland pharmacists face ‘overwhelming’ demand for AstraZeneca shots

COVID vaccines available for people between the ages of 55 and 65

Left: Mug shut from Oakland County jail. Right: Todd Bertuzzi as a Canuck. (CP/Chuck Stoody)
Former Canuck charged with drunk driving month after Michigan arrest

Toxicology report shows Todd Bertuzzi’s blood-alcohol content at .25%, police say

Most Read