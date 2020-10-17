WATCH: Victoria rollerskate school brings #cranberrydreams with new video

Roller Skate Victoria joins many others in imitating viral TikTok video

Roller Skate Victoria has joined the hoards of people imitating the good vibes emulating from a viral TikTok set to the tune of Dreams by Fleetwood Mac.

The original video, posted by Nathan Apodaca or @420doggface208, shows him skateboarding, drinking a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice and singing along to the 1977 tune.

READ ALSO: Musician from Vancouver Island goes viral with banana-cutting TikTok

Quickly Apodaca became an internet sensation and was even gifted a new truck from Ocean Spray.

READ ALSO: U.S. bans WeChat, TikTok citing privacy, national security

Since the video was first posted, celebrities – including Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood, politicians and countless others have recreated the video. Social media seems to agree the reason Apodaca’s video went viral so quickly is that he’s having a good time despite the turbulent year.

“A little late to the party but we brought the #cranberrydreams,” posted the Victoria-based skate school.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

TikTok