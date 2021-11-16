Salmon at Goldstream Provincial Park were swept up in stormy floodwaters on Nov. 15. (Courtesy RLC Park Services)

Salmon at Goldstream Provincial Park were swept up in stormy floodwaters on Nov. 15. (Courtesy RLC Park Services)

VIDEO: Goldstream salmon swim beside picnic tables amid surging stormwaters

Park still closed as Malahat region sustains flood damage

In the middle of their spawning season, salmon at Goldstream Provincial Park were swept up in floodwaters caused by ongoing stormy weather across the region.

At around 9 a.m. on Nov. 15, RLC Parks Services announced the site would be closed until further notice because flooding had covered the day-use area in churning waters.

READ MORE: Malahat reopening to alternating traffic following safety assessment

“There are salmon swimming through the picnic tables … Goldstream day-use is flooded and gates will remain closed,” reads a notice posted to Facebook, with a video attached showing a fearless fish fighting against the overflowing stream.

Goldstream Provincial Park is one of Vancouver Island’s most well-known spots to watch spawning salmon this time of year, but it remains to be seen how severely ongoing floods will impact the fish species’ reproduction efforts this year.

READ MORE: Sneaky seal spotted at salmon spawning site in Langford river

READ MORE: Where to see spawning salmon on Vancouver Island this year

Do you have a story tip? Email: tegwyn.hughes@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC FloodGoldstream Provincial ParkSalmonStorm

Previous story
Helicopters rescue 275 stranded B.C. motorists, efforts now turn to debris field
Next story
VIDEO: Woman captures aerial footage of flood devastation in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Water bubbles up through a manhole cover on Yates Street at Cook Street due to heavy rains. Monday was the wettest Nov. 15 in history across much of Greater Victoria, according to Environment Canada. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
Atmospheric river behind record rain and flooding in Greater Victoria

Flooding and bank instability closed the south and northbound lanes of the Malahat past West Shore Parkway Nov. 15. (Courtesy Emcon Servcies)
UPDATE: Malahat reopening to alternating traffic following safety assessment

The road near Jordan River has been damaged due to floodwaters. (Courtesy of OPSRRA)
Sinkhole closes Hwy 14 west of Sooke in both directions

Victoria firefighters worked to extinguish a van fire on Richmond Avenue Nov. 16. (Credit: Chris Adair, Courtesy of Victoria Fire Department)
VIDEO: Victoria firefighters extinguish billowing van blaze