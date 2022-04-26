A Cirque du Soleil performer on BC Place Stadium roof, in promo video shot by the circus company. (Photo: YouTube.com)

A Cirque du Soleil performer on BC Place Stadium roof, in promo video shot by the circus company. (Photo: YouTube.com)

CIRCUS SHOW

VIDEO: Watch Cirque du Soleil acrobats tumble and leap on BC Place Stadium roof

The circus company’s new-look ‘Alegria’ show is in Vancouver until June 5

Circus performers with Cirque du Soleil took to the roof of BC Place Stadium for a “once-in-a-lifetime” show.

Acrobats with “Alegría” travelled to the stadium across the street from the touring show’s current home, at Concord Pacific Place.

With a 360-degree view of snow-capped mountains, False Creek and downtown Vancouver, a drone operator and camera crew captured acrobats being tossed into the air, tumbling across the roof and bending their bodies into intricate positions.

“An exclusive performance was filmed to celebrate the return of arts, entertainment and live events,” a media advisory says.

A 50-second clip of the publicity stunt was posted to YouTube.com last Friday (April 22).

• RELATED: ‘Joy’ for Cirque du Soleil in Vancouver as company stages first show in Canada post-COVID.

Until June 5 Cirque du Soleil is in Vancouver with its new-look “Alegria,” the circus company’s first show in Canada since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 2,600-seat “Big Top” is set up at Concord Pacific Place as an “in the round” stage for 53 performers, including acrobats, clowns, musicians and singers from 19 countries.

For show details, visit cirquedusoleil.com/alegria.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: NASA uses satellites to track climate change
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. couple says their water supply contaminated by logging activity

Just Posted

Premier John Horgan as seen during Question Period on April 25, 2022. (Screenshot/Hansard)
Fuddle duddle, pompous ass among list of words deemed unparliamentary in Canada

Members of Canada’s women’s rugby sevens squad arrive at Swartz Bay terminal Tuesday, having won the Rugby Americas North qualifying tournament in the Bahamas, which gave the team a berth in the Rugby World Cup Sevens. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Women’s rugby 7’s land on Island ahead of Langford tournament

Victoria property owners could soon be paying more to apply to build a garden suite in their yard. (Photo courtesy of City of Victoria)
Victoria could raise its garden suite fees as it looks to update design guidelines

The B.C. 55-Plus Games, the province’s largest annual sporting competition, requires 1,500 volunteers and is expected to contribute over $3 million to the region’s economy. (Courtesy of 55-Plus BC Games)
1,500 volunteers needed for Victoria’s 55-Plus BC Games this year