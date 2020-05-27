(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

POLL: Do you agree with the provincial government's decision to increase the minimum wage?

B.C.’s lowest-paid workers will be getting a few more dollars to try and make ends meet.

The minimum wage in British Columbia will rise to $14.60 an hour on June 1, up from $13.85. It is set to increase to $15.20 an hour in June 2021.

The decision to increase the minimum wage during a pandemic brought some criticism from representatives of small business, many of which are struggling to survive amidst massive revenue shortfalls. However, labour organizations point out that many of those who will benefit from a hike in the minimum wage are the same workers who have been deemed essential.

Labour Minister Harry Bains said that while B.C.’s unemployment rates have stayed moderately low compared to other provinces, the reopening plan’s goal is to help stimulate the economy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Putting more money in the pockets of the province’s lowest paid workers will help support their livelihoods as well as encourage spending at businesses, he said.

Do you agree with the provincial government’s decision to increase the minimum wage? Take our poll and let us know.

Minimum Wage

