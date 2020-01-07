POLL: Do you buy lottery tickets?

Residents around Greater Victoria and across the country have been swept up by lottery fever.

Canada’s largest lottery jackpot is up for grabs Tuesday. Top prize on the Lotto Max draw is at $70 million. The $70 million prize went unclaimed in last Friday’s draw, resulting in additional million-dollar prizes, with 25 Maxmillion numbers being drawn Tuesday night.

Will you be hoping for your lucky numbers to come up tonight? Take our poll and let us know if you buy lottery tickets.

