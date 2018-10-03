POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select their representatives on their municipal councils. Will you be casting your vote to determine the future of your hometown? Let us know what you think.
David Shebib invited Goldstream campers but is not property owner
Jeanne Socrates departed from Victoria’s Inner Harbour on Oct. 3
One expert predicts Greater Victoria real estate is heading towards balanced market
Island Prostate Centre hosts seminar on medical cannabis
According to Statistics Canada, Greater Victoria’s hate crime rates more than doubled in one year
See the incredibly compassionate and dedicated supporters of the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock
Blasey Ford testified that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager
Dr. Mark Tyndall, BC Centre for Disease Control executive medical director, says drug users need access to non-toxic opioids
Victoria and Sooke authors among 70 finalists for prestigious Governor General’s Literary Awards
B.C.’s wine industry will soon lose its advantage of dedicated grocery in-store shelf space
Maple Ridge, West Kelowna, Coquitlam party events net $4,000 in penalties
Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta
Incident happened at B.C. border crossing, involving Ronald Dosson
Company says employees required to submit prior notice if they intend to alter uniforms
Sisters Aubrey, 4, and Chloe Berry, 6, found dead on Christmas Day in father Andrew Berry’s apartment
Coquitlam elementary school teacher had allowed girl to pee themselves frequently
An on-site storage facility for carts, bags and bins is planned for the Our Place Society
A 41-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday during the incident
Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay, set to appear before appeal board for five-day hearing